Little Falls Community High School announced that Kendra Couture has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Tony and Kelly Couture.
Couture has worked hard to place herself on the A Honor Roll for her entire high school career. Additionally, she was named to the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior and senior.
Being a Flyer athlete is of utmost importance to Couture. As a freshman, she earned her first varsity letter as a swimmer. Letters followed during her sophomore through senior seasons. Her leadership qualities were recognizable as she was chosen to help captain the team during her senior season. Couture was a varsity hockey player for the Brainerd-Little Falls Warriors for the past three seasons, and during her junior year, she was awarded the Most Improved Player distinction. When the calendar flips to March, softball is the sport of choice for Couture who commands left field; she lettered as a sophomore and junior.
As a junior and senior, Couture was selected by staff to serve the role of LINK Leader.
Tara Jordan, LFCHS physical education and health teacher, said she was happy to provide accolades for Couture.
“I have had the pleasure of knowing Kendra as a student in my physical education and health classes as a teaching assistant and as her advisor the past four years,” Jordan said.
“Kendra’s ambition, drive and determination are evident in the pool, on the ice or softball field and in the classroom as she has been extremely successful at setting and accomplishing her goals. Kendra is a kind-hearted person with a calm demeanor who has learned to balance her time between her academics and athletics. She often leads by example but does not hesitate to take charge when needed, which makes her a great role model for all students in our school. Kendra is a team player and is an avid participant in our various school functions. I have no doubt that Kendra will have continued success beyond high school,” Jordan said.
The Little Falls Humane Society has benefitted from Couture’s donation of time.
Couture’s hobbies include swimming, playing hockey and softball and hanging out with her friends and family. She also enjoys spending time outside with summer being her favorite season.
Couture’s current plans are to attend the University of North Dakota to pursue a degree in nursing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.