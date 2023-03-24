Keller Williams Realty Professionals (KWRP) announced several of its realtors were recognized by Keller William Realty International at its national convention.
More than 10,000 agents attended the conference. Keller Williams is now the largest real estate company in the world, with nearly 200,000 agents.
The Star Tribune recently named KW Realty Professionals as one of the top 200 workplaces and Keller Williams was also named the best overall real estate company to work for in 2022.
KWRP covers multiple locations across Central Minnesota, including Little Falls.
Three Little Falls agents were recognized. They were:
Angie Peterson, who was recognized as the number two producer in the entire north central region out of almost 5,000 real estate professionals.. She was also named in the top five for her earnings in real estate and earned platinum status.
Molly Nelson was recently awarded “Realtor of the Year” by the Greater Lakes Association of Realtors and was honored for her involvement in her local realtor association and committees, as well as in the Little Falls Area Chamber and youth athletics and took home the bronze award in 2022.
Shelly Stoner took home the silver award by helping 70 families in the Little Falls community.
KWRP is part of the JSE Inc. Family of Companies, supporting multiple locations through North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.