Keeping Morrison County roads passable in the winter takes a lot more than what meets the eye.
The Public Works Department has a total of 20 plow routes which cover 728 miles of roadway. It’s not as simple as dumping salt and sand on the snow and ice, either. Each winter weather event involves an extensive decision-making process and mobilization of plow operators to get the roads clear. This often happens at a moment’s notice.
Tuesday, Morrison County Public Works Director Steve Backowski and Maintenance Supervisor John Schelonka — who oversees the county’s snow and ice control operation — gave the County Board a rundown on how it all comes together.
“Definitely this is one of the activities of the department, of our operations, that really defines the agency,” Backowski said.
Schelonka said last winter the county plows were out 28 times, which made it a pretty typical year. They have been out once so far this winter, after the snowfall on Sunday, Nov. 14.
Of the 728 miles of roadway for which Public Works is responsible, 450 miles are county state aid highways (CSAH), 238 are county roads and there is 40 miles of gravel. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plows Highways 10, 115, 371, 25, 27, 28 and 238.
The surface and terrain all factor into how and when the roads are treated. For example, Schelonka said they like to allow the gravel roads to get a little compaction on them so they don’t plow the gravel off later in the winter. After that, he said they usually plow the gravel roads when there is a snowfall of three inches or more.
There is a lot that goes into the decision as far as when to send the crews out.
“I monitor the weather forecast 24/7, weekends, nights, watch the radar,” Schelonka said. “Sometimes storms are fairly predictable and other times they kind of pop up out of nowhere.”
He uses the Maintenance Decision Support System computer program to help aid in his decision. When a storm is about 24 hours out, the system can help him predict when the snow is going to start and end. It also shows what the temperature’s going to be throughout the course of the storm and what the wind is going to do.
The program also shows him what will happen if he decides not to put any trucks out on the road.
He also uses MnDOT’s 511 system. Available to anybody in the public, the program shows what roads are snow-covered and allows him to track the movement and severity of the storm in real time.
Still, much of the decision-making process involves firsthand observation.
“I drive on roads for road inspections, see how they’re dusting off, if they look sticky,” Schelonka said. “Obviously our county is very large. If I need help, I’ll call the maintenance foreman to assist me. If I need a little more help out east, I’ll call the sub-foreman out of Pierz.”
It’s important to check the entire county, as well. Just because it’s snowing in the southern portion of the county doesn’t mean it is further north.
Schelonka said timing is also critical. Public Works only has one crew, so it doesn’t have the luxury of running a second shift. Typically, he said operators can get the roads cleared in about eight hours, though they have run as long as 16 hours during some of the more severe snowstorms.
“When I’m trying to determine if we need to go out, when we have accumulating snow across the entire system and it needs to get off the road, it’s a pretty easy decision,” Schelonka said. “The ones that are always a little more of a challenge are the smaller snows — half-inch, inch — what do you do with it?”
The type of snow can also make a difference. A lighter, fluffy snow might simply dust off as soon as traffic picks up. If there is more moisture, however, the snow is stickier and traffic will pack it down. In that case, crews need to get out as quickly as possible.
“When I drive the roads, there’s maybe one track on the road; maybe there’s no tracks on the road,” Schelonka said. “You’ve got to picture, what’s this road going to do when traffic wakes up at 4:30, 5:30, 6? Are they going to dust it off? You’ve got to anticipate that.”
Ground and air temperature, along with wind speeds, can also make a difference in how snow or ice accumulates on the roadway. Schelonka needs to consider all of these factors when determining if and when to send out snowplows.
He added that, in the last 10 years, there have been more instances of freezing rain. That can create hazardous conditions even for Schelonka’s operators.
“Those trucks will slide around,” he said. “You think, ‘They’re really heavy, they won’t move.’ Then you get them out on ice, get them on a curve and they’ll take off on you.”
If the decision is made to plow, trucks are usually sent out toward the end of the storm. There are 11 trucks dispatched out of the Little Falls shop, six out of Pierz and three from Randall. Schelonka said it usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour for the crew to report for duty.
“I give instructions to the drivers, what they’re going to see out on the roads and how they should treat the roads with salt,” he said. “Once that happens, I’ll continue to monitor the storm and update the plow drivers.”
After a while, Schelonka also goes out and drives the roads where he knows the plows have been to see how well the chosen treatment plan is working. That will determine how things work moving forward. They sometimes have to stick around a bit longer to remove slush from the roadways later in the day.
The average plow route is about 45 miles one way.
Schelonka also texts all 13 school districts within the county before 5 a.m. so they can determine whether they should delay or close school for the day.
He said operators are assigned to the same routes every year so they can become familiar with the roads. Many feature railroad tracks, curb and gutter, medians and trouble spots where wind can cause particular havoc.
“They take pride in their own routes,” Schelonka said.
The plow routes are set up so that the primary routes — those with the most traffic — are cleared off first, before moving on to secondary roads. They’re also designed so there is a pattern which allows for no interruptions in the area being plowed.
Prior to this year, Morrison County typically used a 50/50 mixture of sand and salt to treat the roadways. This year, Schelonka said they’ve opted to switch to using 100% salt.
The change was made possible, in large part, due to updated equipment that can more easily control the amount of material being dumped. Salt tends to flow more than the sand mixture, according to Schelonka.
“If we’re putting 400 pounds per lane mile at 50/50, that means 200 pounds are salt, 200 pounds are sand,” he said. “We’re going to eliminate that sand. The sand just gives you a little grit for traction for a temporary amount of time. The salt is what melts the road.”
The operators will still use 200 pounds of salt per lane mile — in that example — so the amount will not go up. Ultimately, the goal is to reduce salt usage. That can be achieved through the use of brine, which some — but not all — of the county’s equipment is capable of handling.
Schelonka said this year Morrison County contracted for 3,000 tons of salt. They have to take 80% of the quantity requested, and it can get up to 20% more.
“It’s kind of a guessing game, right?” said County Commissioner Randy Winscher.
“You’re always planning from year to year because you don’t know,” Schelonka said. “You don’t want to be short.”
Public Works does have salt sheds at its satellite facilities in Pierz and Randall to store anything left over from the winter, he said.
Such a large job also requires a lot of equipment. Schelonka said the county operates about 21 tandem plow trucks — one of which is a spare in case one breaks down. It also owns five motor graders, three front-end loaders, one skid steer with a snow blower, a tractor with a snow blower and a pickup with a plow.
“Tandems are kind of our main workhorses,” he said. “They do all of our plowing. They’re used throughout the year for different maintenance activity, also. Motor graders ... they can make a big difference on the roads. When you can see the trucks aren’t doing the job, making that decision faster to put five more motor graders out on the roads, it’s huge. It makes a world of difference when you can scrape them down that far.”
A new tandem with plow equipment costs about $265,000. The county operates five trucks older than 2005 — which don’t have as sophisticated equipment and controls — and 16 newer than 2006 that include under-body plows.
“You’ll see a big difference on the road,” he said. “That underbelly just takes a little more off.”
All of the trucks have 9-inch augers that discharge about 13 pounds of salt per revolution, about 150 - 300 per mile. The sand/salt mixture discharged at 15 pounds per revolution and 300 - 600 pounds per mile.
Schelonka said his operators do “excellent work.” He said he makes the decision on when to go out and how to handle the storm, but they put in the rest of the work.
“I do believe we give a very high level of service to our highway users in this county,” Schelonka said.
“John, I would just like say, I think you do a little bit more than just make a decision,” said County Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski. “There’s a little bit more to it than that. I can tell you, to anyone, when it comes time for winter, Morrison County has the best roads. No further discussion. Period. That’s because of the crew that takes care of the roads.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.