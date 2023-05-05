You would think that this later than normal spring would delay the tick season.

Well, think again, I pulled several ticks off of my cats last week. If you have been spending time outside, chances are you’ve seen a tick or two. In Minnesota, there are two types of ticks we come across on a regular basis: The wood tick and the black-legged tick (formerly called the deer tick). One is a harmless nuisance, the other transmits Lyme disease.

