Little Falls Community High School announced that Kaylan Peterson has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for February. She is the daughter of Tanya and Tracy Peterson.
In addition to being a model student, Peterson is a member of the Little Falls Honor Society and was named Student of the Month as a freshman.
After reviewing Peterson’s high school resume, it is evident that she is an extremely well-rounded student. Four activities have been on her “to-do” list all four years of high school. Tennis, the fall play, Student Council and speech are favorite activities of Peterson. Additional drama activities include the one-act play, the musical, Drama Club and Improv.
During her junior and senior years, Peterson has been involved in the Natural Resource Club and was the first-place winner of last year’s LFCHS talent show.
“I was extremely happy to learn that Kaylan Peterson received the February SOTM award. I have been lucky enough to know Kaylan for three years and my appreciation and admiration for her continue to grow. Kaylan demonstrates her leadership skills by modeling responsibility and good citizenship,” said Reid Bellig, LFCHS science instructor.
“She is respectful and kind to staff and students and as a result, has earned the reputation of being a terrific ambassador for LFCHS. In the classroom, Kaylan is a joy to be around. She works well with students in a collaborative environment or can also shine doing learning activities on her own. Kaylan has all the skills necessary to succeed in school and beyond. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Kaylan Peterson. There is no doubt, it will be a success,” Bellig said.
Volunteer activities of Peterson include sharing her time with her church family at Our Lady of Lourdes. She also helps out with Boy Scouts of America, Our Town 56345 and the Little Falls Youth Baseball Association.
When Peterson isn’t busy with school, she enjoys playing tennis, clarinet and ukulele. She also loves theater and speech.
Peterson’s future plans are to pursue a degree in civil engineering/environmental engineering at NDSU.
