Karen Szczodroski

Karen Szczodroski, income maintenance supervisor with Morrison County HHS, recently hit the milestone of 45 years working for the county.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Karen Szczodroski has impacted the lives of countless Morrison County residents.

Now an income maintenance supervisor with Morrison County Health and Human Services (HHS), Szczodroski has been helping local residents get the assistance they need for 45 years. Her life’s work has been dedicated to those who work with the county to get on programs such as food support, medical assistance, child care support and much more.

