The jury trial of a Little Falls man accused of murdering his wife begins next week in Morrison County District Court.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, will stand trial beginning Monday, with proceedings scheduled to last 10 days. Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
Greyblood pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was arrested on Feb. 7, one day after he reported his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, missing to the Little Falls Police Department.
According to the criminal complaint, in the early morning of Feb. 6, Jonathan Greyblood reported to police that he and his wife went to a friend’s residence after the bar they were at the previous evening closed. While at the residence, he told them that they got into an argument, which continued on their drive home.
The report states he told police that Jeanine was driving and pulled into the parking lot at Pine Grove Zoo. At that point, he said she got out of the vehicle without a coat and said she was walking to a nearby friend’s house. He told police that he went to their residence to get Jeanine’s coat, but when he brought it to the friend’s house to give it to her, she had never arrived.
After he reported Jeanine missing, notification went out to the community and dozens of residents spent the day Feb. 6 searching for her.
On the morning of Feb. 7, officers from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and LFPD went to his residence and asked him to provide another statement. He was taken to the Little Falls Police Department to provide a recorded statement. During the interview, he allegedly acknowledged that “something bad happened” to his wife.
He told officers that when they arrived home from the friend’s residence early Feb. 6, his wife was “yelling at him and hitting him” while they were still in their car parked in the driveway, according to the complaint. The statement claims that he told law enforcement he “tried defending himself by putting his hands around Jeanine’s throat, and he squeezed her throat until she went limp.”
He allegedly told the officers that his attempts to give her CPR were unsuccessful, and that he “panicked.” At that point, he told officers that he put Jeanine’s body in the passenger seat of their vehicle and drove to the Swan River bridge on Great River Road, south of Little Falls. He said he dropped her body under the bridge, according to the complaint.
When law enforcement went to the aforementioned location, they found Jeanine Greyblood’s body, deceased, on the surface of the ice. Jonathan Greyblood was placed under arrest, and he was officially charged on Feb. 9.
Greyblood will be represented by Susan Gaertner and Kristin Stock of Lathrop GPM. John D. Gross from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle will serve as the prosecution. The trial will be heard by Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday. The trial will begin after the jury is set.
