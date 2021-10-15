Jury selection for the trial of a Little Falls man charged with two counts of second degree murder took the entire first of two weeks scheduled in Morrison County District Court.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, will stand trial on charges that he murdered his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 34 people interviewed; out of which 19 potential jurors were chosen during voir dire — preliminary examination of the jurors. A total of 21 jurors need to pass for cause before moving on to the next phase,
The attorneys from both sides will then use their strikes to come to 14 jurors seated for the trial.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
Greyblood pleaded not guilty on both counts in Morrison County District Court, June 14.
The jury trial will begin as soon as a jury has been seated. Greyblood will be represented by Susan Gaertner and Kristin Stock of Lathrop GPM. John D. Gross from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle will serve as the prosecution. The trial will be heard by Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.