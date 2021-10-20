The jury was able to hear from the defendant himself via recorded interviews with law enforcement Wednesday, during the third day of the murder trial for Jonathan Greyblood.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
Jonathan Greyblood maintained throughout the day Saturday, Feb. 6, and well into a second interview with law enforcement the following morning that his wife was missing. Law enforcement officers testified Wednesday that, as a result of that report, there were several agencies and civilians involved in an extensive search for Jeanine on a day in which the temperature was well below zero degrees.
Officer Josh Andrea of the Little Falls Police Department was the first law enforcement officer to speak with Jonathan Greyblood. He testified that Greyblood arrived at the police department to file a missing person report at 10:21 a.m., Feb. 6.
“He told me his wife was missing, and he also told me he was assaulted by her,” Andrea said, during questioning from Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle. Welle is representing the prosecution, alongside John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.
During testimony, Andrea said Greyblood told him that Jeanine had been missing since about 1:30 a.m. that morning. He told the officer that she got angry with him for looking at a meme while the couple was at a party and that, while she was driving, Jeanine Greyblood was hitting and scratching him.
The officer showed photos of Jonathan taken at the police station that morning that reveal scratches on the left side of his face and behind his left ear.
After the couple argued in the car parked in their own driveway, Greyblood told Andrea that Jeanine told him she wanted to go to Pine Grove Zoo because it was where they got married. While en route, they saw a light was on at a friend’s house across the street and she told him to drop him off there. She then “yelled at him” to go get a coat for her and bring it back.
“He said he didn’t see her after that,” Andrea said. “He said he was gone for about five minutes.”
Andrea testified that Greyblood told him he knocked on the door of the friend’s residence at around 1:30 a.m., but no one answered. He then said he checked the area, eventually going back home at around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.
Once Greyblood completed the missing person’s report, Andrea said an Everbridge alert was sent out to every known number within a five mile radius of Jeanine’s last known whereabouts — the area around Pine Grove Zoo. He then contacted LFPD Sergeant John Ruby and advised him of the report.
He also told Welle, during testimony, that he was able to get cellphones owned by both of the Greybloods and attempted to extract data from them. He was able to get some, then sent the phones to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) for further analysis.
During cross examination, Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner of Lathrop GPM asked Andrea if he had received their cellphones voluntarily. He confirmed that Jonathan provided them without resistance. She then showed a text conversation between the couple, though the text was too small to read on the screens in the court room.
“Is it fair to say you read those messages as angry? It sounds jealous?” Gaertner asked, after Andrea was provided a printed copy of the texts. Specifically, she said she was referring to a text from Jeanine to Jonathan that said, “Right. Bury yourself.”
“In some context, possibly, yes,” Andrea said.
During re-direct, Welle asked if Andrea could be certain that, though the message was sent from her phone, that the message was sent by Jeanine herself. Andrea said he could not. She also asked when the message was sent, and Andrea said it was sent at 2:23 a.m., Aug. 28, 2020.
Ruby took the stand later in the morning, at which time Jonathan Greyblood’s first recorded statement with law enforcement was presented. Prior to the 45-minute long video, Ruby was asked by Gross if, during an interview, there is a difference between someone being cooperative and being truthful.
“Someone can comply and still lie, or leave out important events,” Ruby said.
When Jonathan came in for the interview during the early afternoon, Feb. 6, he also agreed to provide Jeanine’s cellphone and purse to law enforcement. This was to help aid their missing person investigation.
In the video, Jonathan Greyblood could be seen sitting on one side of a small room, with Ruby seated across from him. Greyblood appeared upset, and said, “I just want to help,” as Ruby entered the room.
He recounted the evening before, which matched the description of what he had told Andrea earlier in the day. The couple was at a party when she got upset with him after he looked at a meme on a friend’s phone that featured a photo of a woman working with power tools and said, “I wonder what kind of sandwich she’s building.”
“She looked at me very angrily and said, ‘Start the (expletive) car,’” Greyblood told Ruby.
He said, though she was intoxicated and he was not, she was driving the car and “started swinging right away.” Greyblood told Ruby that every time he tried to explain himself she screamed, “Shut up.”
Greyblood said they pulled into their own driveway at about 1:20 a.m. and, in a moment of clarity, Jeanine realized she should not be driving and swapped spots with him so he could drive to the zoo.
The remainder of his statement matched the story described by Andrea. He said he eventually just went home because he believed she was at a friend’s house and didn’t want to talk to him because she was upset.
He added that, during the course of their argument, she said she “didn’t want to be married to him anymore.” He said he knew she didn’t mean that and described them as being “perfect” together. He added that she had never hit him prior to that evening.
“She’s never been like that,” Greyblood said. “She’s never lashed out like that.”
Along with checking Jeanine’s purse and cellphone, Ruby said they also asked Jonathan if they could take his vehicle to search it. He said Jonathan was cooperative and allowed them to take the couple’s Subaru, which they had been driving on the evening in question.
Gross asked Ruby if — during his interviews with Greyblood — the defendant admitted “to killing Jeanine.” Ruby said he did. That confession came during a second interview the following day with Ruby and Special Agent Chad Kleffman of the BCA.
“He said he had done what he did because she had been striking him; hitting him,” Ruby said.
Later in the testimony, Ruby said officers eventually collected DNA samples from Jonathan and from Jeanine’s fingernail clippings collected during the autopsy. The also took a bloodstain sample from inside the Greybloods’ vehicle.
Gross proceeded to ask about reports. Ruby said they provide a summary of the information obtained about the crime. He said the verbiage in his report was that “he killed her.”
Gross pointed out that the language was different in the criminal complaint in that it said Greyblood told them he “squeezed her neck.”
Though he never said those exact words, Ruby said that “did provide an accurate explanation of what had been described and demonstrated.”
Gaertner seized on that distinction during cross examination.
“You understand that in that summary, it’s important to be accurate?” she said.
“Special Agent Kleffman, in his report, he uses the word ‘squeeze,’” she continued, later. “You understand Special Agent Kleffman’s report is used for applications for a warrant and for charges? But you did not hear him use that word?”
Ruby said he had not, and agreed with Gaertner’s point that there is a difference between “hold” and “squeeze.” He said using the exact words “could be important.”
Gross later asked if, during the interview, Greyblood demonstrated what he had done. Ruby said he had, and that description included putting his hand on Jeanine’s neck and “pushing.” He said Greyblood also told them where they would find injuries on Jeanine.
Kleffman, a homicide agent with the BCA, was the next to testify. He said his job is to help local departments with death and missing person investigations. At the time he and Ruby interviewed Jonathan Greyblood at 10 a.m., Feb 7, the goal “was to find Jeanine.”
Audio was played from the time Kleffman and Ruby picked Greyblood up at his residence — because his vehicle was still in police custody — until they reached the police department for the official statement. At that point, the video began and Greyblood could be seen sitting in the center of a couch, with Ruby and Kleffman across from him in desk chairs.
Early on in the interview, Greyblood mainly talked to the officers about his life; including his relationship with Jeanine and their kids.
“They complete me as much as Jeanine completes me,” he said about the kids.
Greyblood rambled and had a hard time staying on topic for a large portion of the early part of the interview that was shown in court, Wednesday. Kleffman tried to re-direct his focus back to the events of Feb. 5 - 7 several times.
Eventually, when asked by Kleffman, he told the story of how the couple met. Jonathan said they met about 10 years ago when he moved to Little Falls. He became friends with both Jeanine and her then-husband, Nick, but soon realized he was in love with Jeanine.
Jonathan said he moved to St. Cloud because he “had to get away” and “didn’t want to do something dumb” out of respect for their marriage. He noted, however, that he still thought about Jeanine, “all the time.”
“There was a part of me where I was telling myself, ‘It’s a little bit obsessive,’” he said.
After a long time away, he visited them in Little Falls after Jeanine invited him to a party. That night, she told him she was in the process of divorcing her husband, and they kissed. That is where their relationship began.
He recalled a time when, before the divorce was final, her husband caught Jonathan and Jeanine kissing. He said he came in and “started just wailing on me.”
“I knew I deserved it,” Jonathan said.
He said, prior to the early morning of Feb. 6, he and Jeanine hadn’t fought in about two months, and the time before that was about three months earlier. He said it never became physical.
In talking about what started the fight Feb. 6, he said the woman in the meme was wearing “short shorts.” He said he hadn’t even noticed that aspect of it, but it was part of what made Jeanine upset. He had said earlier in the interview that he had no interest in looking at other women, and actively avoided viewing women in revealing clothing or anything pornographic or sexual in nature.
“I feel like I’ve betrayed her,” he told the officers.
“Why does she get so jealous?” Kleffman asked.
Greyblood said it wasn’t about jealousy, but instead his own choice to not look at other women. He told a story about how, when the couple watched shows such as “The Masked Singer” he would look away when dancers in revealing clothing appeared on screen, and Jeanine would tell him when it was OK to look again.
When asked about what they were talking about in their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway, he said she just kept telling him that she couldn’t believe he would look at the meme. He said she told him he “was just like everyone else.”
“She kept feeling like I betrayed her, and I felt like I betrayed her,” he said.
Otherwise, his telling of the night in question was similar to previous meetings with the officers. He said she began hitting him as soon as they started driving home from the party.
“She’s never acted like that,” Greyblood said. “I was scared.”
He said they got home at about 1 a.m. and sat in the driveway for 15 - 20 minutes before leaving again to go to the Pine Grove Zoo, but he ended up dropping her off at the friends’ house instead.
Kleffman asked, since it was such a short distance, why she didn’t just ride with him to go back to the house to get the coat. Greyblood said, at that point, he was “just following orders.”
Further, Greyblood again told the officers that she said she “didn’t want to be married to him, anymore.” However, he said he knew she was drunk and didn’t mean it. He added that she had said that about three times before, and every time “she apologized in the morning.”
Kleffman asked if it was possible she was seeing a guy who lived in that area and was trying to “get you out of the way for a little while.” Greyblood said he “didn’t even want to think that.” He added that he knew that was not the case, though.
After about two hours, the day ended with the playing of the interview still in progress. It will pick up where it left off at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Gross said he expected the prosecution to rest sometime during the afternoon, Thursday. The defense will begin to present its case at 9 a.m. Friday, in Morrison County District Court.
