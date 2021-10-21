The prosecution rested at the end of an eventful fourth day of the Jonathan Greyblood murder trial, Thursday, in Morrison County District Court.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
Thursday, prosecuting attorney John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — who is representing the State alongside Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle, played a taped interview with law enforcement during which Jonathan Greyblood confessed to killing his wife. Later, four forensic scientists took the witness stand to present the results of DNA testing that was conducted in relation to the case.
The day began with a recorded interview Jonathan Greyblood did with Little Falls Police Sergeant John Ruby and Special Agent Chad Kleffman of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Sunday, Feb. 7. In the earlier part of the interview — which was shown in court, Wednesday — and in all previous conversations with law enforcement, friends and family, the defendant had maintained that Jeanine had been missing since about 1:30 a.m., Feb. 6.
Previously, he said they were at an after-party following the 10 p.m. bar close at the Rustic Saloon, Friday, Feb. 5. While at the party, he looked at a meme on a friend’s phone, which he said angered Jeanine. They immediately left the party and, while they were driving home, she was “hitting and scratching him.”
His story, to that point, had been that they arrived home at around 1 a.m. and continued to argue while parked in the driveway. He said Jeanine then told him she wanted to go to the Pine Grove Zoo, where the couple was married. On their way, he said they saw lights on at a friend’s house who lived across the street. Jeanine told him she wanted to be dropped off there instead, and told him to go get her coat.
He said he was gone for five minutes and, when he returned, she was gone. The lights were off in the home, and nobody answered when he knocked on the door.
In the portion of the video shown to the jury — which consists of 14 people, 12 men and two women — Thursday, Kleffman asked Greyblood what he thought happened.
“I don’t know anymore,” he replied. He said he dropped her off at the friend’s house and “then she wasn’t there.”
Kleffman reminded Greyblood of the numerous searches that had gone on throughout the city of Little Falls the previous day, none of which had been successful. He also mentioned that law enforcement had spoken to several family members and friends, with no one having any idea as to where she was.
“This is the most important conversation of your life,” Kleffman told Greyblood.
“You know, when she’s found, if she’s deceased, it’s going to be obvious what happened,” he continued.
Greyblood, who was seated on a couch across from the two investigators, began to show more emotion. Kleffman reminded him that he didn’t think he was “a monster,” and that he thought he was “a good guy.” But, he said sometimes good people do bad things.
Kleffman told him that if “something bad happened to Jeanine,” he could help Greyblood deal with it.
Greyblood was getting tearful when he said his wife “was not perfect.” He had previously painted a picture of the perfect marriage the two had together. He told the officers that she didn’t treat him well, that she was judgmental and that she “used” him.
He asked the officers, as a hypothetical, if something bad did happen, if he would lose his kids and go to jail. Ruby said he didn’t know, that it would not be up to him to decide. Kleffman later characterized their relationship as “abusive.”
Kleffman eventually told him, if he did something to Jeanine, his kids and the community “deserved to know.”
“I didn’t mean to,” Greyblood said.
He began to explain what really happened as the couple sat in their driveway after leaving the party that evening. He said she “hit him in the throat,” on which he had recently had surgery, and that he couldn’t breathe for about 10 seconds. He said she screamed that she wanted him to die.
She continued to hit him, according to Greyblood, when, in an attempt to get her away, he held her down by her throat.
“Then her hand, like, dropped,” he said.
He said he could tell she wasn’t breathing, so he attempted to give her CPR and tried to wake her up. He said he listened to her heart, and it was still beating.
“I listened to her heart stop beating,” he told the officers.
He repeated several times that he was sorry, and that he was “scared” while she was hitting him.
“I just wanted her to stop hitting me,” Greyblood said. “That’s all I wanted. I wanted her to know she can’t treat me that way.”
After that, he said he needed to figure out what to do. He eventually took her body out of the driver’s seat of the car and placed it in the passenger’s seat. Still not knowing what to do, he said he drove around trying to figure out where to put her.
He said he began to think about the fact that he would go to jail, and that meant he’d have to leave his kids.
He drove south of Lindbergh State Park and, eventually, dropped her body onto the Swan River off of a bridge on Great River Road, about three miles south of Little Falls.
Later, he said Jeanine had hit him several times in the past; “at least two times a week.”
“She’s gotten away with a lot of things,” Greyblood told the officers. “She said she hit her ex-husband, too, and he didn’t do anything about it.”
He later demonstrated with his hands how he was holding her. On the video, he could be seen holding his hands in a circular pattern, and he said he “pushed her down.”
“I thought I was going to die,” Greyblood said.
“I couldn’t take it anymore,” he continued. “I just wanted her to stop.”
Greyblood proceeded to tell the officers, in more detail, about the abuse he had allegedly suffered at the hands of his wife. He said the night in question was the first time she’d hit him with closed fists, and that every time before that she hit him with the heel of her hand “so it wouldn’t leave a mark.”
Kleffman asked him if he had ever thought about getting help.
“I thought I deserved it,” Greyblood said.
After leaving Jeanine’s body on the river, he returned home to grab her coat and went to her friend Amanda Ramirez-Olson’s house when he saw there were people in her garage. He said he did this, in part, so they could see the scratch wounds on his face, which he said were left by Jeanine, as well as to set up an alibi.
He told the officers Ramirez-Olson brought him inside to help him clean his wounds. During that conversation, he said she told him about “what she’d done to her ex-husband” and referred to Jeanine as “very manipulative and controlling.”
He also Jeanine’s daughters had previously told him she used to hit them and “push them into the wall.” Throughout the trial, two of Jeanine Greyblood’s daughters testified that their mother had never hit them.
“I guess, I just wonder why you didn’t just get out of the car,” Kleffman said.
“She would have caught me and pulled me into the garage,” Greyblood said. He added that he didn’t want the argument to spill over into the home, where the kids were asleep.
When the tape concluded, Kleffman remained on the witness stand for more questioning. Gross asked if he felt he got to the bottom of what happened, or why it happened.
“I didn’t believe that he premeditated or planned what he did,” Kleffman said.
During Wednesday’s testimonies, both Gross and Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner asked Ruby why the term “squeezed” was used in the criminal complaint in reference to what Jonathan did to Jeanine’s neck. During his confession, Greyblood never used that term.
Wednesday, Ruby explained that it was an accurate description of what Greyblood said happened. He said those reports are summaries, and are not what the defendant said, verbatim.
Kleffman was asked about the use of “squeezed,” as well, Thursday.
“It was my general interpretation of how Jonathan Greyblood explained how he put his hands on her neck and pushed,” Kleffman said.
Gaertner — who said in her opening statement, Monday, that she would convince the jury that Greyblood “acted in self-defense” — asked Kleffman during cross-examination if it was fair to say Jeanine exhibited jealous behavior, and that she was “controlling” and “demeaning” toward her husband. Kleffman said, based on what Jonathan told him, he would agree.
Kleffman said, however, he wouldn’t go so far as to say she was abusive.
“Would you agree that control, violence and jealousy are all hallmarks of an abusive relationship?” Gaertner asked. Kleffman said they were.
Ramirez-Olson was the next person to testify. She said she had been friends with Jeanine since middle school, and that, though she could be stubborn and was “not afraid to stand her ground,” she had a large circle of friends. She said she had never seen Jonathan and Jeanine argue, but rather would say she saw some “disagreements.”
She said Jonathan Greyblood showed up at her house, unannounced, at about 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, with wounds on his face. She said his “demeanor was very off” and that he was “shaking and not really making sense.”
As she cleaned up his wounds, she said he began to calm down. He told her that Jeanine had “attacked” him and “got out of the vehicle.”
“What didn’t make sense to me was that she would get out of the vehicle at 20-below with no coat, or a purse, or a phone,” Ramirez-Olson said “She is not a dumb person. She wouldn’t do that.”
Further, she said she never saw Jeanine hit Jonathan or her ex-husband, Nicholas Uchih.
“I never said anything about her hitting Nic,” she said.
During cross-examination, Gaertner asked if Ramirez-Olson told Greyblood on the night in question that he should have saw this coming. Ramirez-Olson said she was not referring to the alleged attack when she said that, as was inferred. Instead, she said Jeanine often “disappeared” and went off by herself for a short while after a fight.
Earlier in the testimony, Gaertner also asked her how much she had to drink on the night in question. Ramirez-Olson said she had “four or five beers.”
“You still remember what you did and did not tell the defendant?” Gross asked, on re-direct.
“Yes,” Ramirez-Olson said.
Uchih was the next to testify. He said he was married to Jeanine for 10 years. Throughout their marriage, he said they had arguments about trivial things “like how to load the dishwasher,” but never anything big. He said Jeanine was never physically abusive toward him.
He said when they argued, she would “get louder,” and would eventually need to leave to cool off.
“I never felt threatened by her,” he said.
He was at Ramirez-Olson’s house on the night in question, and said he saw Greyblood in the garage. When he heard Jeanine was missing, he said that he told Greyblood, “Welcome to the world I used to live in.” By that, he said he was referring to her needing to go off on her own after an argument.
“He seemed lost, worried, confused and just distraught altogether,” Uchih said.
During testimony, Uchih also described a time during their marriage when he caught Jeanine in an act of infidelity. He said he had evidence on his phone, and Jeanine tried to “wrestle it away” from him. He eventually called the police when he wanted to get some of his things, as he was going to stay with his brother.
Gaertner asked if the fact he called the police meant he was afraid for his safety. He said that was not the case, but rather he called them because he wanted things to “be cordial” while he was there.
The defense attorney asserted that most people call the police “for safety reasons” and not to keep things polite.
Before the forensic scientists from the BCA took the stand, Jeanine’s 13-year-old daughter testified.
She said she lived with her mother and Jonathan Greyblood, and they would occasionally have “little feuds, but nothing too big.” She added that she never saw them get into a physical altercation, and that she had never been abused by her mother.
Brett Matzke, Katherine Kingsland, Beth Wolf and Joshua Mertens, all of whom work for the BCA in the biology/DNA laboratory, gave separate, brief testimonies They described the various stages of collecting DNA, preparing it for testing and how it is kept from being contaminated.
Mertens, who works in the BCA’s St. Paul office, presented the results of the DNA tests done in relation to the case. A sample from a blood stain found on the front seat of the Greybloods’ vehicle, along with several fingernail samples taken during Jeanine’s autopsy, were tested and compared to known samples from both Jonathan and Jeanine.
On the blood stain from the vehicle, Mertens said there was a mixture of three different DNAs found. The major sample was a match for Jeanine Greyblood, and not for Jonathan. He qualified, however, that there was no way in knowing when or how the blood was deposited.
Three of the 11 fingernails tested showed a “major male” sequence that matched Jonathan Greyblood, while Jeanine was only a minor match — even though it was her fingernails being tested.
Following the test, he said the results are put through two reviews to ensure accuracy.
He was the last of 31 people called to testify by the prosecution throughout the course of four days. At the conclusion of Mertens’ time on the stand, the State rested.
After the jury was dismissed for the day, Gaertner made a motion for acquittal on both counts. She did so because she believed no “reasonable jury” could find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Judge Antoinette Wetzel denied the motion.
The defense will begin to make its case at 9 a.m. Friday, and is expected to rest on Monday. Closing arguments are tentatively planned to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
