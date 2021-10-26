Jonathan Greyblood was found guilty, Tuesday in Morrison County District Court, on one of two counts of second degree murder.
A jury of 10 men and two women — after about five hours of deliberation — also found him guilty of a lesser charge of second degree manslaughter. The decision was delivered at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
The jury found him not guilty on the count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and guilty of the second count — second degree murder while committing a felony. The felony was defined by the court as domestic abuse by strangulation.
Tuesday’s decision nearly brought to an end seven days of trial that was preceded by five days of jury selection. Court will be back in session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, however, for a Blakely hearing. The jury will hear arguments on whether aggravating factors should be applied to the case during the sentencing process.
Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle — who is representing the prosecution on the case alongside John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — said the aggravating factor in this case is “particular cruelty.”
After a motion from the prosecution, District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel also rescinded all conditional and unconditional bail for Greyblood. He will be remanded to the Morrison County Jail until a sentence is delivered.
Check back later Tuesday evening and in this weekend's print edition of the Morrison County Record for more on Tuesday's proceedings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.