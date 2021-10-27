The jury in the Jonathan Greyblood murder trial had one more order of business to take care of, Wednesday in Morrison County District Court.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was convicted Tuesday, of second degree murder — not intentional while committing a felony — and acquitted on one count of second degree murder — intentional without premeditation. He was also convicted of the lesser charge, second degree manslaughter.
The convictions were in connection to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, Little Falls, on Feb. 6. He was found to have killed his wife in the act of strangling her while the two were engaged in an argument. He then dumped her body off of the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road, about four miles south of Little Falls.
Almost 36 hours passed before her body was found lying face-down on the river, fused to the ice. In the meantime, Greyblood told friends, family members and law enforcement that Jeanine had been missing since about 1:30 a.m., Feb. 6.
Tuesday’s guilty verdict triggered a Blakely Hearing to determine if aggravating factors should be taken into account during the sentencing process. Wednesday, the jury had to answer the question, “Did the defendant conceal the victim’s body in such a way that it was treated with particular cruelty?”
After about 20 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned with a “No” verdict. Essentially, that meant the 10 men and two women on the jury unanimously agreed that he did not try to conceal her body, and that issue should not be factored into sentencing.
Prior to the jury being excused for deliberation, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General John D. Gross had the opportunity to argue why the aggravating factor should be included. Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner then asserted to the jury why it should not be taken into account.
Gross told the jury that “dumping Jeanine Greyblood’s body and lying about it” was particular cruelty.
During a short argument, he reminded the jury that all of the search efforts conducted by several emergency service agencies and community volunteers on Feb. 6 centered around the area of Pine Grove Zoo, where Greyblood said he had last seen Jeanine. That area is four or five miles north of where she was actually dumped.
He displayed photos of the scene from earlier in the trial, which showed that she could not be seen from the bridge above. He also reminded the jury that her body was “fused to the ice.’
Gross said a one-foot thick portion of ice had to be removed with a chainsaw so as to not disturb her body when getting her off of the river. She had to be transported to the Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka while still attached to “hundreds of pounds of ice.” Examiners had to wait two days for her to thaw before completing the autopsy.
“One of the people who lived nearby walked over that bridge three times with a dog and did not see her,” Gross said.
Gaertner told the jury that what Greyblood did with his wife’s body was “wrong,” “disrespectful” and “something none of us should condone.” However, she said he did not attempt to conceal her body.
She gave the definition of “concealment,” and said examples would include burying the body, taking it to a remote area or attempting to destroy it would be examples of trying to conceal a body.
Gaertner pointed to the testimony of Alan Stanek, who lived near where she was found. He said, Friday, that he could see from the windows in his home that there was something lying on the ice. However, having not heard there was a missing person, he thought it was an ice formation and didn’t investigate any further.
Gaertner said Jeanine’s body was placed “in full view” for neighbors and passers by to see. She added that his lies were wrong, but did not equal concealment.
“All it did was postpone the inevitable for a short period of time,” Gaertner said.
She added that Jeanine was already dead when she was placed on the river. It was not a situation where she was alive and left to freeze to death.
“I ask you to return with the verdict of ‘No’ on that very narrow question,” Gaertner said.
In rebuttal, Gross told the jury that the fact Greyblood lied about her whereabouts alone was proof that he attempted to conceal what he had done.
“The fact that she was eventually found has no bearing on the fact that she was concealed,” he said.
Sentencing was also scheduled, Wednesday. Greyblood is to appear in Morrison County District Court for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Once the matter was settled, Wednesday, Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf released a statement on the trial.
“I am pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Middendorf said. “Although the conviction will not bring Jeanine back, her killer has finally been brought to justice. I would like to thank the members of the jury for their time and careful attention throughout this long trial.”
Middendorf said the convictions in the case were the culmination of “many months of teamwork” He thanked the law enforcement and emergency services agencies that worked on the case.
Those included the Little Falls Police Department, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Todd County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“In addition, I would also like to specifically thank two very dedicated prosecutors, Assistant Attorney General John Gross and Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle, for the many months they spent preparing this case for trial,” Middendorf said. “Thanks to their combined efforts, Mr. Greyblood will be held accountable for his crimes.”
