Sr Elise

Sr. Elise Saggau

God wants to come close to us, very close. God does not want to instill fear in us. Therefore God comes among us as one of us — as a little baby. Who can be afraid of a little baby? A baby is completely dependent on its parents, nurses and caregivers. God wants to become so powerless among us as to be unable to eat or drink, walk or talk, play or work without many people’s help. God becomes dependent on human beings in order to grow up and live among us and so proclaim the good news of what God is really like. God chooses to become powerless so that God’s own mission among us might be dependent on us. God becomes human and weak to break through the walls of oppressive power. That’s the story of Jesus; that’s the story of Christmas.

The great news of the Gospel is that God became small and vulnerable and precisely in this way bore fruit among us. The most fruitful life ever lived is the life of Jesus, who did not cling to divine power but became as we are. Jesus came to us dependent on the care and protection of others. He lived among us as a poor teacher, without any political, economic or military power. He died as a useless criminal. In this extreme vulnerability our salvation was won.

Load comments