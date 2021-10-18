Both attorneys gave their opening statements and eight witnesses for the prosecution gave testimony, Monday, on the first day of trial for a Little Falls man accused of murdering his wife earlier this year.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relationship to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
John D. Gross from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — who is representing the prosecution alongside Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle — gave the 14-person jury — which consists of 12 men and two women — a brief rundown of what they would be hearing over the course of the trial. He recounted the events of Friday, Feb. 5, through Sunday, Feb. 7.
According to Gross, Jeanine and Jonathan Greyblood left the Rustic Saloon when it closed at 10 p.m. the evening of Feb. 5. They drove to a friend’s house for an after party. Two friends got a ride from them to the party, and Jonathan Greyblood — who was the designated driver — had told them he would give them a ride home.
While at the party, Gross said Jonathan Greyblood was “shown a meme” on a friend’s phone. He said Jeanine did not like his reaction to the joke and told her husband to start the car. They left the party abruptly and without telling anyone, including those to whom they had offered a ride.
A neighbor’s video surveillance system, Gross said, shows the Greybloods’ vehicle arrive home in their driveway at 12:35 a.m., Feb. 6. He said it left 20 minutes later. A friend of Jeanine’s said later that evening Jonathan showed up at her home asking if Jeanine was there. She noted, according to Gross, that he was shaking and had “scratches on his face.”
Gross said Jonathan Greyblood went to the police to report that his wife was missing after “word started to spread” amongst the couple’s friends. In the first statement to law enforcement, Gross said Greyblood described that he had recently recovered from throat surgery and, throughout the fight they’d had, his wife “hit him in the face and throat.”
He told law enforcement that their relationship had been “perfect before that night.” During the fight, however, he said Jeanine — who he described as “very intoxicated” told him she “didn’t want to be his wife, anymore.”
Gross told the jury that friends and family members began to feel Jonathan Greyblood’s description of the night didn’t make sense. After friends, family and several community volunteers helped search for her throughout the day Saturday, Gross said law enforcement arranged to meet with Jonathan again Sunday morning to get another statement.
“The defendent asked them, if something bad happened to her, would he go to jail,” Gross said, referring to the second meeting between Jonathan Greyblood and law enforcement.
He went on to tell them that she “hit him really hard and he could not breathe.” It was at that point he told them he put his hands on her throat and did not let go “until her hands dropped.”
Gross said Greyblood then told law enforcement he attempted to administer CPR, but was not successful. He then took officers to the Swan River Bridge on Great River Road, where he had told them that he dumped her body on the early morning of Feb. 6.
Gross told the jury that, when they arrived, Jeanine Greyblood’s body was “fused to the ice.” The temperatures that weekend were several degrees below zero. He said it took several hours to remove her, and that the total weight between her and the ice was 600 pounds when she was initially removed. He showed the jury a photo of Greyblood’s body laying on the ice, and said they will see more throughout the course of the trial.
Susan Gaertner of Lathrop GPM, who is leading Greyblood’s defense, told the jury that Greyblood was acting in self-defense the night Jeanine died.
“In his statement to law enforcement, you will hear him say, ‘I thought I was going to die,’” Gaertner said. Further, she said Jonathan Greyblood described that Jeanine screamed, “I just want you to die,” during the course of their fight.
She showed photos of Jonathan Greyblood’s face and neck taken “hours” after he had reported her missing, that show several scratches and bruises. Gaertner told the jury that Jonathan said his wife hit him “with the heel of her hand” a couple of times a month, if not more.
She said the defense will show that Jeanine Greyblood exhibited a pattern of “controlling and demeaning” behavior toward her husband. Though, she said the night on which she died was different, according to the defendent. She told the jury that she was hitting him with closed fists and saying she wanted him to die.
“He reacted in a way that he never had before; he used physical force,” Gaertner said.
She told the jury that he made up the initial story about Jeanine going missing because he was “scared” and did not want to go to jail because he “couldn’t leave my kids.”
Gaertner briefly described the evidence the jury will see from the medical examiner’s office, which she said shows the only injuries Jeanine had prior to her death were bruises to her scalp and neck. She said the examiner could not definitively say that she died due to strangulation.
“He knows he killed his wife, but he didn’t mean to,” Gaertner said. “The evidence will show that he was acting in self-defense.”
The first witness, Jeanine Greyblood’s mother, Diane De Smet, described her daughter as a great mother, daughter and best friend.
She gave a brief testimony in which she said she there was “kind of” a change in their relationship after she began dating Jonathan Greyblood. She recalled that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she saw her daughter nearly every day, and recounted how she had learned about Jeanine’s death.
The next witness, Abygail Switters, said during her time as a neighbor to the couple, she never heard them argue or get physical with one another. She said she occasionally babysat for them, and was tearful as she recalled her memory of the evening in question.
During cross examination, Gaertner asked Switters if she had previously described Jonathan Greyblood as a “nice guy,” to which Switters replied that she had. Gaertner further pressed Switters on an earlier statement during which she told law enforcement that Jonathan “never made decisions for himself.”
“I don’t know if I’d say ‘controlling,’ but she had a fiesty personality,” Switters said.
“Did you think Jeanine was a nice person?” Gross later asked.
“I did not think she was mean or bad or anything like that,” Switters said.
Christopher Mrosla, who described himself as an acquiantance of the couple, said he was with them at the Rustic Saloon on the evening of Feb. 5. Prior to that night, he said he saw them about once a week “shooting pool or playing darts.” In those earlier meetings, he said he had never seen them argue or get physical with one another.
Mrosla said Jeanine seemed happy to be out on the night in question, because they had not been able to do anything for a while due to Jonathan’s surgery. He said Jonathan “seemed a little different” that night due a conversation they had while Jeanine was on the dance floor.
He said Jonathan Greyblood told him a story about when he saw another man “hitting on” Jeanine.
“He said if that happened again, he would throw his body in a dumpster,” Mrosla said.
He said he would have taken the comment as a threat, if he did not know the couple.
After hearing about Jeanine’s disappearance on the morning of Feb. 6, Mrosla said he drove around town “checking dumpsters” at places such as ballfields, churches, schools and playgrounds. He said he did this because of what Jonathan Greyblood had said the previous evening.
During cross-examination, Mrosla admitted that he was “closer to” Jeanine than Jonathan. He also said, when asked by Gaertner, that he had previously said she was “not one to scratch, she will punch you.”
Katie Rosenthal, a friend of Jeanine’s, then took the stand. She said her children were at the Greyblood’s residence with Jonathan and Jeanine’s children on the evening of Feb. 5.
She was one of the friends whom Jonathan and Jeanine had offered a ride home earlier in the evening. She said she was not aware of any argument at the party, and was surprised when she found out the couple had left the after party.
She said she was “a little confused” as to what happened, but eventually got another ride home. Rosenthal eventually heard that Jeanine was missing at about 1:30 a.m., Feb. 6, and tried contacting both of the Greybloods, but did not immediately get a response.
The next day, she saw Jonathan Greyblood at another friend’s residence and described that he “made no eye contact and said nothing happened.”
Seth Nayber, the next witness, said he knew both Jonathan and Jeanine. The meme that was said to have started the argument between the couple was on his phone.
He said initially Jonathan did not want to look at the meme — which shows a photograph of a woman using power tools and reads, “I wonder what kind of sandwich she’s building.” — because “he thought it was something else.” He later clarified he believed Jonathan didn’t want to look because he believed it was a photo that was sexual in nature.
“Did Jeanine see the defendent look at the meme?” Welle asked.
Nayber said she saw him look and asked why he would look at it. He said she then “appeared to be angry” and asked him to start the car.
When questioned by Gaertner, Nayber said it was his assumption that Jonathan was “not allowed” to look at other women. He said when Jonathan tried to explain himself after looking at the meme, Jeanine told him to “go start the (explitive) car.”
At 1:51 a.m., Feb. 6, he heard from a mutual friend asking if he had seen Jeanine. It was the friend whose house Jonathan had initially told law enforcement Jeanine was going to walk to when they were fighting in the car.
Lora Murray testified that she had been friends with Jeanine for “six or seven” years. She said they had drifted apart in recent years, however, because Murray wanted to “separate herself from that group of friends.”
When asked by Gaertner for further explanation, Murray said she wouldn’t describe Jeanine as someone who held the group together. She said it was “more of a high school-type group” in which “everybody was always talking about everybody else.”
However, she said they still got together, “about once a month,” at the beach and at parties for their kids. She said she had never saw them argue or get into a physical altercation.
On the evening in question, she got a call from her husband, Tom, asking for a ride because Jeanine and Jonathan had “ghosted” him. When she picked him up, she said they dropped off another friend downtown and took Rosenthal to the Greyblood’s to get her children, before taking her home, as well.
Afterward, they drove around town and checked different friends’ houses, looking for Jeanine and Jonathan.
“We thought it was slightly out of character that they just left,” Murray said.
Tom Murray later testified that he had known Jeanine for several years and met Jonathan through her. In their time together, he said he had seen the Greybloods “bicker” but never saw anything physical, or anything he would refer to as a “full-on argument.”
Jeanine and Jonathan were supposed to give him a ride home that evening, but left without saying anything to him. He said the next morning, he heard via “text or on Facebook” that Jeanine was missing and called Jonathan to see what happened.
He said Jonathan told him that she “started getting physical” with him in the car and said she wanted to go to Pine Grove Zoo. When they saw the lights on at a friend’s house across the street, Murray said, Jonathan told him that Jeanine had said she was going to the friend’s house. He said Jonathan told him that when he returned with Jeanine’s coat, “nobody would answer and all the lights were off.”
He added that Jonathan said Jeanine told him during the fight that she “did not want to be married to him anymore.”
Gaertner asked Murray if he had previously said in a statement that Jeanine, “held her liquor well” and described Jonathan as “one of the nicest guys you’ve ever met in your life.” Murray confirmed he had said both.
She asked him if he had ever described Jeanine as “conniving” or “confrontational,” and if he had previously said he had witnessed Jeanine confronting people who she thought had wronged her. After looking back at his statement to law enforcement, Murray said all of those statements were correct.
“Did she ever get violent?” Gross later asked.
“I’ve never seen it,” Murray answered.
“In your opinion, is Jeanine Greyblood a violent person?” Gross said.
“I’ve never seen it,” Murray said.
Amy Hines, a friend of Jeanine, was the last person to testify. She said at around 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Feb. 6, Jonathan showed up at her house, unannounced, and asked if she had seen Jeanine.
She told him that she had not, and further explained that there was a knock on her door at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, but she did not answer. She said Jonathan Greyblood later told her it was him on that occasion, as well.
“He told me that he dropped her off right in front of my house,” Hines said of her conversation with Jonathan that morning. “He said the last he had seen her, she was walking up my driveway.”
During cross-examination, Hines told Gaertner that she had noticed the scratches on Jonathan’s face when they met that morning, but did not ask him how they got there. She also said Jonathan seemed “genuinely concerned” about Jeanine that morning, and that in her statement to law enforcement, she described him as “a nice guy.”
“Is it true that you told law enforcement that he looked beat up?” Gaertner asked.
After checking the record, Hines said that is what she had said in her official statement.
The trial will reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday with more witness testimony.
