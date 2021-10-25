Jonathan Greyblood took the witness stand Monday, before the defense rested to conclude the sixth day of his murder trial in Morrison County District Court.
Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
Greyblood was charged with one count of second degree murder — a homicide that was committed with intent but without premeditation — and one count of second degree murder without intent while committing a felony. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment.
“Did you kill your wife?” asked Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner, moments into Greyblood’s testimony.
“I did,” Greyblood replied.
“Did you mean to?” Gaertner said.
“No, ma’am,” Greyblood said.
Speaking calmly and in a quiet tone, he then began to detail his life before he began dating Jeanine in 2017. Growing up in the Sartell and Cushing areas, Greyblood — whose name was formerly Jonathan Skjonsby — attended school at St. Cloud Christian School.
Three days before he was set to begin classes at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, after high school, his best friend and confidante died in an automobile accident. He said that had a big impact on his performance at school, and he dropped out after less than one year.
“I couldn’t think straight,” Greyblood said. “I felt like I’d lost a portion of myself. I couldn’t concentrate on my school work.”
He soon moved to Little Falls, where he had gotten a job at Walmart. It was during his time working there, in approximately 2013, that he met Jeanine through a mutual friend. At time, she was married to Nicholas Uchih.
He said he eventually moved to St. Cloud when he got another job in Waite Park, but he moved back to Little Falls in 2017 when he and Jeanine began seeing each other. He said there was about three months of overlap between when they began spending time together and when her divorce with Uchih was final. They began dating, officially, in September 2017.
They soon planned to be married and set a date. On Friday, Greyblood’s father, mother and sister testified that they learned of the upcoming marriage on Thanksgiving 2017; eight days before the wedding was to take place. None of them were invited to the ceremony.
Monday, Greyblood described the wedding as “small.” He said the only people invited were “a couple family members,” two friends, Jeanine’s mother — who performed the ceremony — and her boyfriend, Mark Bellefeuille. Nobody in his family was invited.
“That was Jeanine’s decision,” he testified.
He said Jeanine began to exhibit a pattern of abuse even before the couple was married. She did not like anything about his past, he said, including some of his hobbies, his friends and his relationship with his family.
In particular, he said that she did not like that he played Magic: The Gathering with his old friends — or, without her. This prompted him to sell more than $7,000 worth of cards he had invested in the game for only $2,500.
She also did not like anyone in his “old friend group.”
“I removed all of them,” Greyblood said.
He said, in a sense, he felt that by doing so he was proving his loyalty to Jeanine.
Greyblood also testified that she physically abused him before their wedding. He detailed an instance in which she noticed a pack of diapers in the back seat of his car, which he had purchased for an ex-girlfriend prior to he and Jeanine dating. He said she became “extremely upset” because she felt he was hanging onto them as a reminder of that previous relationship.
“She hit me across the face, pushed me onto the garage floor, then she got on top of me and started beating me upside the head,” Greyblood testified.
He said he didn’t tell anyone about the incident because, “I felt like I deserved it.”
Later, he said he changed his last name because Jeanine didn’t like his given name, Skjonsby, and didn’t like trying to tell people how to spell it. He said she also didn’t like his family because they were religious — particularly that they were Christian. He decided it was best not to speak to them “unless instructed” to do so by Jeanine.
He said he noticed a change in the way Jeanine treated him after they were married. Greyblood alleged she was demeaning and liked to “demasculanize” him. He said she routinely called him profane names and made him feel “less adequate in the bedroom.”
Often, he said she was triggered by his inability to do a chore or cook in the way she felt it should be done. He recalled a time when she threatened to beat him with a countertop support he was building because the measurements were off.
He said the physical abuse escalated, as well.
“On average, once a month,” he said; clarifying that sometimes she would abuse him physically three times in one month, but then might not at all for a couple of months. He said she hit him with the heel of her hand, and took him to the bedroom or garage to do so to ensure the kids didn’t see it. He said she usually hit him on the head.
Later, he said he saw her verbally abuse her children, often “screaming at them” and calling them the same profane names she called him. He added that he also saw her physically abuse the children. Earlier in the trial, two of Jeanine’s daughters testified that she had never abused them.
However, on Monday, Greyblood testified that in one case, he saw Jeanine push her son — who did not testify — onto the couch and “hold him down by his throat.” He said he saw her abuse that son much more than her other children.
“[He] was, for lack of a better term, the bigger target,” Greyblood said.
After a fight during August 2020, Greyblood said Jeanine believed he was telling the truth in the morning after accusing him of lying the night before. However, she told him, “If it comes down to it, I’ll leave with your kids and you’ll never find me.”
He also said she told him in October 2020 during a fight that she would throw their then 1-year-old son “over the bridge.” Greyblood said he believed she was capable of doing so.
Gaertner asked why he never left the relationship.
“Because there were times I still felt like I deserved what happened,” Greyblood answered.
On the night he killed her, he said she became upset with him after he looked at a meme on a friend’s phone while the two were at a party. In the car on the ride home, he said she insisted on driving even though she was intoxicated and he was not. As soon as they began to drive home, he said she began hitting him and “clawing” at the left side of his face and head with her right hand.
After about a 10-minute drive home, he said she parked in their driveway and began to yell at him again. He said she was “boiling” mad, and began hitting him with closed fists again when he tried to explain himself.
He said he placed his hands on his own head to try to shield her blows, and that is when she hit him in the throat; on which he had recently had surgery. He said he couldn’t breathe, so he began protecting his throat as he tried to regain his ability to breathe. That left his head open, and she started hitting him there, again.
“At that point, I felt that I was going to die,” Greyblood testified.
He said she screamed she wanted him to die, so he eventually put his hands on her shoulders and “up against her neck” in an attempt to hold her off of him. He said he asked her “over and over again” to stop hitting him.
When asked by Gaertner, he said his hands ended up on her neck because he didn’t want to put them near her face or her chest. Eventually, he said she stopped screaming and, at the same time, “her hand dropped.”
At that point, he said he noticed she was not breathing and “went into a panic.”
“I didn’t want her to get hurt,” he said. “I just wanted her to stop hitting me.”
He said, though he had no training, he began to attempt CPR as he had seen it done on television. Between rounds, Greyblood said he put his head on her chest and could hear that her heart was still beating. He continued to administer CPR. Eventually, however, he put his head to her chest and her heart was no longer beating.
When asked directly by Gaertner, he said he didn’t intentionally take any actions to stop her breathing. Greyblood said his only intention was to get her to stop hitting him.
Gaertner asked him why he didn’t just get out of the vehicle.
“In our relationship, you don’t walk away from Jeanine,” Greyblood said. “That’s kind of like hanging up the phone. It enrages her even more.”
He said at the time her hand dropped, her entire body went “limp.” He told the court he never attempted to call the police or the paramedics because he didn’t think they could get there on time. Greyblood said he believed that she died in the vehicle.
He said he then, without getting out, moved her body into the passenger’s seat of the vehicle and began to drive with no destination in mind. He said he eventually “ended up” on the Swan River Bridge, south of Little Falls. He left her on the river below, on the ice, though he said he intended to put her on the bank of the river. He never had any reason to believe she would go through the ice or into the water.
Greyblood said he then drove to Amanda Ramirez-Olson’s home because he knew they had band practice there on Friday nights and he believed there would be people there. His intentions of doing so, he said, were to “begin a lie” and “also to show that I had injuries from an assault by Jeanine.”
The lie, he said, was that Jeanine was missing. Over the course of the next couple of days, he said he lied to “a lot of people.” That said, he believed Jeanine’s body would be found “very quickly.”
“I just waited at home for them to come and get me,” Greyblood said, referring to the assumption that he would be arrested when her body was found.
He said he regretted the lie.
During cross-examination, John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office — who is representing the prosecution alongside Assistant Morrison County Attorney Laura Welle — asked Greyblood if he had ever been in a serious relationship prior to Jeanine. Greyblood said he had. Gross pointed out that he had been engaged in February 2012.
“So you have no problem being able to end serious relationships?” Gross asked. Greyblood said he did not.
Alluding to something Greyblood said during a recorded statement with law enforcement, Gross confirmed that he fell in love with Jeanine while she and Uchih were still married. He asked if he was “obsessed” with Jeanine.
“I believe I have used that word, yes,” Greyblood said.
Greyblood later said Jeanine and her children were his “world.” To that, Gross asked if he liked the fact Jeanine was “in charge” in their relationship. Greyblood said he felt she had “a better grasp” on things, so he did.
Gross asked him to raise both of his hands, which he did. On his left hand, a wedding ring could be seen. Greyblood confirmed it was his ring from his marriage to Jeanine.
“Even now you cannot let go of her?” Gross asked.
“I love her, no,” Greyblood replied.
Gross pointed out that, during a discussion with Sergeant John Ruby of the Little Falls Police Department, Greyblood said he wished someone else would have been in the car that night. He felt Jeanine would not have acted in the manner she did, had someone else been present.
He asked why he didn’t just go inside, where there were five people present — albeit most of them were children — and he knew Katie Rosenthal would soon be coming to pick up her children. Eventually, Greyblood told him that he attempted CPR for about five minutes.
“You could have called for help, but you didn’t because she was going to leave you, is that correct?” Gross asked.
“No, sir,” Greyblood replied.
“You didn’t take her inside to do CPR because you didn’t want her to live, did you?” Gross later said.
“That is an incorrect statement,” Greyblood said.
Gross then asked him, one by one, who all he had lied to. The names included friends, close family members and law enforcement. Greyblood conceded that he lied to “a great deal of people.”
Lastly, Gross asked Greyblood to confirm that he never told law enforcement the story about Jeanine threatening to throw their son over the bridge. Greyblood said he did not believe he did.
During re-direct, Greyblood testified that he always told his friends that his relationship with Jeanine was “perfect” at her request. Gaertner asked why he never spoke up about the abuse.
“Telling someone that you allow someone to hit you is very difficult,” he said. “Because it makes you feel even smaller than you are.”
At the conclusion of his testimony, the defense rested its case. Gross and Welle called one witness to testify in rebuttal, Jeanine’s half-sister, Gabriella Bellefeuille.
Bellefeuille said she and Jeanine were close, and that Jeanine was always the person she went to when she needed someone to talk to. She said, following her marriage to Greyblood, Jeanine did not spend a lot of time around family.
Bellefeuille said she was at the couple’s wedding, but most of her family was not. Some of Jeanine’s siblings were also not invited.
“Some didn’t even know about the wedding,” she said.
Court was adjourned for the day following Bellefeuille’s testimony. Counselors will give their closing arguments at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Morrison County District Court. The jury will then begin deliberations, and it will be sequestered to a hotel if that process lasts overnight.
