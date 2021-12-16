A Little Falls man convicted of second degree murder in connection to the death of his wife was sentenced, Thursday, in Morrison County District Court.
Jonathan Samael Greyblood, 31, Little Falls, was sentenced to 180 months -- 15 years -- in prison on an Oct. 26 conviction for one count of second degree murder - not intentional while committing a felony. The 180-month sentence was the longest available to Morrison County District Court Judge Antoinette Wetzel in accordance with state sentencing guidelines.
As part of the sentence, Greyblood will be required to serve a minimum of 120 months in prison, or 10 years, and will be eligible for supervised release for the final 60 months. He did receive credit for 304 days served in Morrison County Jail. Restitution in the case will remain open for 45 days, at which point Greyblood will have an opportunity to appeal any findings.
Greyblood was officially charged in Morrison County District Court with two counts of second degree murder, Feb. 9, in relation to the death of his wife, Jeanine Greyblood, 37, on the morning of Feb. 6. He pleaded not guilty on both counts, June 14.
On Oct. 26, after seven days of trial, a jury returned with verdicts of guilty on one count of second degree murder - not intentional while committing a felony, and not guilty on a separate count of second degree murder - with intent but without premeditation.
Thursday, Wetzel handed down the sentence after hearing nine witness impact statements and sentencing arguments from attorneys John D. Gross of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, representing the prosecution, and Lead Defense Attorney Susan Gaertner. She also denied a motion from the defense for downward departure, which would have allowed Wetzel to render a sentence below the minimum of which is allowed under state sentencing guidelines.
We will have much more on Thursday's sentencing hearing later tonight and in this weekend's print edition of the Morrison County Record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.