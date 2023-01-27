Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski facilitates a roundtable discussion on transportation and listens to the experiences of individuals with disabilities on this topic. This in one of the eight weekends for Partners in Policymaking advocacy training. Participant Carl Hudson is sitting on Jelinski’s right.
For the past 10 years on the third Saturday in November, Morrison County Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski can be found in a Bloomington hotel discussing the important role of county government serving individuals with disabilities or parents raising children with disabilities.
Along with other county commissioners, he presents at Partners in Policymaking®, an eight-month educational training for disability advocacy.
These elected county officials facilitate an afternoon of round table discussions on the responsibility of county government in addressing everyday concerns for transportation, employment, housing and county funded services for those with disabilities. The class members share their challenges in dealing with county government and the commissioners listen and share possible actions to take. Each month the Friday to Saturday class addresses topics such as disability history, education, housing, employment and the lawmaking process.
Jelinski said he finds that the conversations are real, with no faking or pretentions and very rewarding. Since many in the class have never met with an elected official, he aims to break down the stereotype that they are unapproachable. He values conversations with someone who is not like himself.
“Maybe they cannot speak or hear, but I am not better than that person,” he said. “They deserve my attention.”
Jelinski comes the farthest distance of all the commissioners and, at the end of the day, admits that he is exhausted.
“But when I am asked, I never say ‘no’ because if I can help someone, then it is worth it,” Jelinski said. He also has a personal interest in the challenges faced by these families since he is an uncle to twins who have disabilities.
The class members have prepared examples of how a law or procedure has not been helpful to their family and provide recommendations for improvement. One example is a suggestion that the county have a flow chart to show what individuals handle specific problems. As is typical for each class, participants follow up the meeting with thank you notes.
This year, one mother reminded Jelinski of the flow chart idea to help families easily contact the best person in county government. After examining the Morrison County website, Jelinski asked the human resource director to consider this suggestion.
Partners in Policymaking was created by the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
“The goal is to develop leaders statewide to partner with school systems, medical and business communities so all individuals with disabilities are supported as they become self-confident, independent and contributing citizens across the state,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Governor’s Council.
This highly acclaimed and finely tuned leadership training taps into national experts and utilizes group participation. Described by many as life-changing, in its 35-year history, over 1,100 Minnesotans have been trained to become leaders in their own communities. Participants become effective advocates for themselves, their children and others with disabilities. The training is held from September to May annually and there is no cost to the participants.
