Jeffrey Jelinski

Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski facilitates a roundtable discussion on transportation and listens to the experiences of individuals with disabilities on this topic. This in one of the eight weekends for Partners in Policymaking advocacy training. Participant Carl Hudson is sitting on Jelinski’s right.

 Photo courtesy of Gardener's Supply Company

For the past 10 years on the third Saturday in November, Morrison County Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski can be found in a Bloomington hotel discussing the important role of county government serving individuals with disabilities or parents raising children with disabilities.

Along with other county commissioners, he presents at Partners in Policymaking®, an eight-month educational training for disability advocacy.

