Little Falls Community High School announced that Jayden Spillum has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Jason and Stacy Spillum.
Spillum’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by her continual presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. As a College in the Schools (CIS) student, Spillum was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Central Lakes College.
Spillum has enjoyed being involved with athletics as a Flyer. She has been a varsity volleyball player since her freshman year, was named All-Conference Honorable Mention as a junior and was selected as the team’s Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. Additionally, she captained the team as a junior.
During the winter season, Spillum managed the boys basketball team since her sophomore year and during the spring, Spillum takes to the track.
Spillum has also been in band, LINK, Knowledge Bowl and DECA during her years at LFCHS.
“Jayden has been in my class all four years as a percussionist and I have seen her grow from a timid and reserved ninth grader, into a confident and poised senior,” said Todd Peterson, LFCHS band instructor. “Although Jayden is not the most outspoken student in class, she leads by example by being respectful, responsible and on task — all of the qualities you see in successful individuals.
“Jayden has also broadened her involvement at LFCHS by participating in DECA, Knowledge Bowl, basketball manager and track and field, while also serving as captain of the volleyball team,” he said. “She thrives on staying active in and out of school and it has been to the school’s benefit to have such an outstanding and involved student. Whether she’s in the classroom, serving on the volleyball court, or running on the track, Jayden has a dedication to excellence that is inspiring,” Peterson said.
“I am very proud of Jayden and all of her accomplishments. It has been a joy to see her become a wonderful young woman throughout her four years at the Little Falls High School and I am excited to see what she does in the future,” Peterson said.
Volunteer activities of Spillum include giving of her time to Our Lady of Lourdes as an event participant.
When lucky enough to have a little bit of free time, Spillum enjoys playing volleyball, cooking, weightlifting, fishing and camping.
Spillum will attend the University of Noth Dakota to pursue a business degree.
