Jayden Spillum

Little Falls Community High School announced that Jayden Spillum has been chosen as one of the two Students of the Month for March. She is the daughter of Jason and Stacy Spillum.

Spillum’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by her continual presence on the A Honor Roll and her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. As a College in the Schools (CIS) student, Spillum was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Central Lakes College.

