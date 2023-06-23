Five generations of Janorschkes
Submitted photo

The family of Rose Janorschke, who resides at the Pierz Villa, took the opportunity to snap a five generation photo, May 22.

Pictured are front row: Rose holding her great-great-granddaughter, Brynnley Bosshart. Back row: Brynnley’s great-grandmother Cheryl Czech; grandmother Michelle Hansen and mother, Ashley Bosshart.

