IUP

From left, Morrison County Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek speaks about an interim use permit application for Mindi and Samuel Jennings, Tuesday, during the Morrison County Board of Commissioners meeting.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

A new event venue will soon be available near Hillman.

Tuesday, after a lengthy discussion, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved an interim use permit (IUP) request for Samuel and Mindi Jennings to establish a limited rural business. The venue will be open from May through October, and will be available for weddings, family reunions and more, according to the Jennings’ request.

