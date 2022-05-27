A non-profit business in Morrison County borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to continue operations, with conditions.
Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved an after-the-fact interim use permit (IUP) for Julie Leikvoll. For about a year and a half, she has been operating what the county considers a home extended business out of a shed on her property on Grouse Road. The business, Labor of Love, sells used goods — household essentials such as clothing, home goods and furniture — to families in need.
According to the findings of fact provided by the Planning Commission, the Land Services Department received a complaint in October 2021 that Leikvoll was holding a “perpetual garage sale.” The complaint alleged there were loads of items and people “constantly coming in and out of the property.” Land Services staff followed up and determined that an unpermitted home extended business was operating on the property, which is zoned rural residential.
The findings of fact state Leikvoll attended a development review team (DRT) meeting, March 28, to discuss permitting the use. She informed the DRT that several agencies — including Oasis, Hands of Hope and Morrison County Health and Human Services —refer clients to Labor of Love. Due to the amount of clothing she acquired, she began to hold garage sales for the public to shop, with sales meant to offset some of the operating expenses.
A public hearing was held at the Planning Commission’s April 26 meeting. One letter in support and three emails and a phone call in opposition were shared during that meeting, and six people commented in person.
According to the findings of fact, a representative from the Green Prairie Township Board spoke in support of the business, but said traffic safety was an issue. Three others spoke about the benefit the organization has had on the community.
“Two people that live in the neighborhood expressed concern with the number of vehicles and trailers in the applicant’s yard, traffic (speed and volume), parking on the road right of way, utilization of neighboring property for turnaround, disruption of the neighborhood with people and traffic activity at the property,” read the findings of fact.
After further discussion, the Planning Commission determined the location started out as a place to accept donations to help people with various household needs during the pandemic. The volume of donations and a need for income facilitated the need for additional garage sales held in the front yard. Leikvoll is pursuing official non-profit status, and the organization is currently run by volunteers. Though there are plans to hire employees in the future, if possible.
Eventually, the Planning Commission made a recommendation to the Board to approve the IUP with five conditions. Those pertained to parking — chiefly that it be confined to the property and not allowed on Grouse Road — holding all business activity indoors, limiting operation to three days per week, providing porta-potties for customer use and that the IUP would expire and be revisited in one year.
Commissioner Mike LeMieur, who lives in the same neighborhood as Leikvoll, said the Board has to look at all IUP applications through the same lens, regardless if it is a non-profit or for-profit business. He added, however, that the Board does consider the “good things” Leikvoll does when making a determination.
“With that being said, there’s also been things said that the neighbors are heartless,” LeMieur said. “Well, that’s the furthest from the truth, because I am one of (those) neighbors, my father-in-law and mother-in-law live by it and my brother lives by there, and I experienced what it was like the last year and a half.
“It was dangerous with all of those cars on the road,” he continued. “It was annoying to have garage sale signs up constantly.”
He noted that Grouse Road is a main artery for Camp Ripley, meaning there are often military vehicles traveling on the road. There are also cars that, despite the 55 mile per hour speed limit, drive much faster, along with people walking their dogs and riding bike.
He said, however, with the proposed conditions — along with some tweaks by the Board — he would vote in favor of the permit.
Commissioner Mike Wilson said he was glad the Board took the time to visit the property, which it did May 17.
“I totally understand what people were talking about when it came to garage sales in the front yard, people parking on the road,” he said. “But, I also think that you do have a good place back there where they can come in without interrupting people. You’ve got a good parking spot.”
He said, if Leikvoll was agreeable to the conditions, he would also vote in favor. Wilson also said he favored only making her have one porta-potty on site, opposed to the two suggested by the Planning Commission. He did so because he believed one would be sufficient and it would save money on operating costs.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked what the consequences would be if Leikvoll violated the conditions.
“Once an interim use permit is granted, then we don’t necessarily run on complaints on whether or not conditions are being followed,” said Land Services Director Amy Kowalzek. “It is our job to monitor compliant status. We may spot check to ensure that some of these things are, in fact, happening.”
She said if violations are found, Land Services staff would first work with Leikvoll to get the issue corrected. If it continued, it could eventually get to the point where the permit came back to the County Board. It would have the right to alter the permit, or even revoke it.
Kowalzek added that, by design, the ordinance doesn’t dictate how much time someone is given to get into compliance. It is written that way so it can be determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on how egregious the violation might be and if there is a threat to public health or safety.
“These conditions may be why you’re even allowing this use in the first place on this property,” Kowalzek said. “I have heard that loud and clear, so I definitely would be applying that when I’m reviewing the compliant status of this use.”
In going over the proposed conditions, LeMieur said the first condition — which states parking must occur on site and not on the road right of way — he suggested the permit explicitly say parking is restricted to the designated parking area.
In terms of operating times, he said Leikvoll had requested she wanted to operate on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, if she was only allowed to be open three days per week. Though she asked to be open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on the initial application, the Planning Commission recommended 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. as appropriate hours. LeMieur said he was in favor of restricting it to 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
“I’m good with that, too,” Winscher said. “Again, this is for the other residents in there, when you have people coming and going... I went and spoke with Oasis, I spoke with Hands of Hope, their hours are 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. I think that would coordinate with what Julie wants to do. That’s a great compromise, in my opinion, for Julie’s business and for the residents.”
LeMieur added that he was OK going from two down to one porta-potty, but he wanted it stated in the conditions that it could not be placed on the side property lines. Kowalzek suggested sticking to the typical structural setback of 25 feet from property lines.
Along with those conditions, the ordinance also specifies the allowed signage. Leikvoll will be allowed one non-illuminated sign no more than 12 square feet in size to advertise the business. It must also be located on the property and adhere to all setback requirements.
The conditions which were eventually supported and approved by the Board were:
• Parking must occur on site and within the designated parking area, and not within the right of way of Grouse Road. On-site signing must be adequate to direct cars to the appropriate parking area;
• No outdoor display of any items shall occur. All business and storage must occur within the building on site;
• Business hours and days shall be Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.;
• One porta-potty shall be provided for customer use, and must meet structural setbacks for the zoning district, and a pumping contract with a licensed septic maintainer shall be provided to the Land Services Department; and
• The IUP shall terminate one year from the date of issuance.
Prior to the vote, Wilson said he wanted to discuss the idea of Leikvoll being able to also operate by appointment.
“To me, I’m looking at, if somebody has a disaster or something and needs something, that if they call and ask for something, I’m OK with that,” Wilson said.
He clarified that he was not in favor of allowing appointments simply for the sake of convenience.
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said he didn’t want to put Leikvoll in a position where she would be back in front of the Board because of a violation “in two months” because of an appointment.
“If Julie’s going to be open for business Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, my anticipation is, I’m coming over sometime with a load of material for the business,” Jelinski said. “Am I doing that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday? Or, am I doing that Saturday morning at 10 because it’s convenient for me?”
Board Chair Greg Blaine said it would be difficult to police. Given that Leikvoll’s home and business are on the same property, it would be tough to distinguish between a business-related appointment and someone just stopping over for a personal visit.
Ultimately, the Board decided to not allow business by appointment.
“I’m looking at the fifth (condition) that we have here,” Winscher said. “If everything goes well, and I hope it goes well for her, that’s why we have that end date, short-term, versus most of these IUPs that we see that are long-term. Let’s give this a chance and see what happens.
“Again, there’s always going to exceptions,” he continued. “We just can’t predict those things. We should re-look at that issue in one year and see what happens. Knowing her background, she’ll do a good job, but let’s just revisit it in one year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.