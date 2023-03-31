Extension sig

Personal Protective Equipment (often referred to as PPE) is an important part of safety on farms. Hazards can be everywhere on farms and taking preventative measures like using PPE is important to your safety.

PPE varies based on the task at hand, and not every job requires the same equipment. PPE is designed to control the uncontrollable and serve as the last line of defense in hazardous situations. It is used for your safety and should be used when necessary.

