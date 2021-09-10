An Isle teenager was killed, Sept. 2, when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash just north of the Morrison County line.
Cayden Michael Lee Eagle, 17, Isle, died from injuries he sustained in the accident, which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 25 and Crow Wing County Road 2 Southeast, about two miles north of the Morrison/Crow Wing County line.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it received a report of a two-vehicle accident at about 10:05 a.m., Sept. 2. The report states Clayton James Francis, 49, Big Lake, was northbound on Highway 25 in a 2003 Freightliner Straight Truck, which was pulling a camper. Eagle was westbound on County Road 2 in a 1989 Chevy Celebrity.
For unspecified reasons, the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads in Daggett Brook Township. Eagle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck, according to the state patrol.
Francis and one passenger, Kathryne Jo Francis, 47, Big Lake, were not injured in the crash. Both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.
Onamia woman arrested, suspected of DWI after crash
Alcohol was believed to be a factor in an accident that sent three people to the hospital, Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kristen Evangeline Jones, 33, Onamia; Denise Renee Mechels, 39, Motley; and Dennis Allen McNelis, 83, Lakeville, were all transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls as a result of the crash. The report states Jones had been drinking at the time of the incident.
According to the Morrison County Jail Roster, Jones was taken into custody on suspicion of felony criminal vehicular operation — causing bodily harm — and gross misdemeanor second degree DWI. Formal charges were pending, as of Wednesday night
The injuries were all listed as non-life threatening.
The report states that Jones was driving a 2017 Kia Sportage when she attempted to make a U-turn at the intersection of U.S. Highway 10 and 270th Street in Cushing Township, about a mile and a half northwest of Cushing.
Jones was trying to turn from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane when her vehicle made contact with a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which Mechels was driving in the westbound lanes of traffic. Both drivers were injured, along with McNelis, who was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Mechels.
All of the people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts, and the airbags deployed in both vehicles. Mechels and McNelis had not been drinking.
Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Minnesota Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash.
