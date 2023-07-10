Royalton accident

The pin drop shows the location of a single-vehicle accident northwest of Royalton, Sunday, July 9, that sent an Iowa man to the hospital.

 Image from Google Maps

An Iowa man was injured, Sunday, when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Royalton.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Gary Wayne Taylor, 68, Kensett, Iowa, sustained “non-life threatening injuries” as a result of the accident. The nature of the injury was not divulged.

