Local drug investigators have been kept busy by many aspects of their jobs, recently.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said Drug Investigator Casey King, who is also one of two county representatives on the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), has not only been taking part in investigations, but also helping educate community members. He said schools often contact King so he can give an update to students and/or staff members about what drugs are being found locally.
“We’re aware that we can only control so much, but we’re trying to not only do the education, we’re busy with the enforcement efforts, but kind of give community members an idea of what we’re seeing,” Larsen said.
One of the ways they do that is through a display of more than 30 drugs and pieces of paraphernalia that have been collected by law enforcement in Morrison County. It allows residents to get an up close look at what certain drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, actually look like, as well as how to recognize signs of drug activity in their neighborhoods.
“Some people, when we show them this, they’re like, ‘Holy cow. This was going on and I had no idea what this was.’” Larsen said. “Maybe they’re being lied to. It’s good that we continue the education.”
King said he was recently part of a talk with school staff in Swanville prior to the start of the new year during which they spoke with 30 staff members. They brought the drug kit so teachers and staff members had an idea of what to look for if they suspected drug activity.
Morrison County Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski lauded King, Larsen and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office for taking the time to conduct those type of educational activities. He said it was particularly important to drive the point home that drugs like methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl are present in the county.
He said a “big piece of the puzzle” is making sure people know that there are drugs not only in places like St. Cloud and Minneapolis, but also in small communities like Flensburg, Harding, Swanville and Little Falls.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we live in rural Minnesota,” Jelinski said. “‘This kind of stuff doesn’t happen in Swanville.’ You sat there with 30 instructors at the Swanville school. ‘This stuff doesn’t happen here.’ The fact of life is that, because of you, because of the Sheriff, because of the Sheriff’s Office, because of people that are committed to this, that we’re able to actually educate people as to what it is, what it does, that it is here; that it’s all over.”
King added, as of Tuesday, the kit was being updated to include fentanyl pills that have recently been found within the county.
“You mentioned that there’s also fentanyl pills in Morrison County,” said Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “Are they originating in Mexico, also?”
“I believe they originate from China or Mexico,” King said. “They make their way to the United States via the mail or border crossings.”
In terms of drug activity in the county, local law enforcement and VOTF help with investigations not only locally, but across jurisdiction lines. Those activities can include anything from working with informants, to surveillance, to getting and executing search warrants.
King said VOTF is a 14-member squad that is split into two teams — north and south. Law enforcement from the sheriff’s offices in Morrison, Benton, Stearns and Sherburne counties, as well as the police departments in St. Cloud and Waite Park, participate in the task force.
He said each individual investigator often begins their own investigation within their own jurisdiction, but they often bring in help from members of the team that are stationed outside of the area. That means local investigators are also called upon to help in areas outside of their usual coverage area.
During the last couple of months, he said investigations have taken them into larger locales, such as Minneapolis.
“The drugs that we have here in Morrison County tend to come from St. Cloud, Minneapolis and other areas, larger jurisdictions,” King said. “We oftentimes get pulled in to assist in those investigations to help prevent a lot of those drugs from making their way up here.”
VOTF is even involved in a federal investigation, according to King, which recently led to a suspect being apprehended in Mexico. That investigation, he said is still ongoing to find co-conspirators.
King said the drug they see most often in Morrison County is methamphetamine.
“It’s kind of our ‘go-to buy drug’ that begins our investigations,” King said. “We’ve done a few search warrants here in Little Falls over the last couple of months.”
King and Larsen both pointed out that the Little Falls Police Department (LFPD) recently hired a second full-time investigator, who works with drug activity within the city. King said most of those investigations start with himself or fellow VOTF Member James Paschelke receiving a tip. At that point, they like to get a search warrant to look for drugs, cash, guns or information that can lead them to the next level up in the investigation.
He said when those warrants are executed in Little Falls, for example, LFPD often provides assistance.
“We’ve written warrants and we’ll ask Little Falls PD for their assistance to act as uniformed presence at the door so the suspects inside the residence will know that it’s the police and not a bunch of long-haired, tattooed guys busting down their doors,” King said.
He said at least three deputies were recently part of an operation in St. Cloud during which key locations in the city with increased levels of shootings, stabbings and gang activity were saturated with additional law enforcement presence. He said it was a “real success,” as people who were known to local law enforcement were not carrying guns, for example, during interactions with officers.
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked King, in reference to gangs, if they start out in St. Cloud or if it is people coming up from places such as Minneapolis or Chicago. King said gang activity wasn’t really his specialty but, from his understanding, a majority of them stem out of St. Cloud.
He noted, however, that gang activity has not been much of an issue in Morrison County. But, he said in places like St. Cloud, it includes “turf warfare” and “drug warfare.”
“It’s nonsense,” King said. “It’s senseless, and hopefully we can keep that out of the county.”
“I heard from multiple officers, the impact is — yeah, we’re spending some time in St. Cloud, which is helping them, but we’re running into some of our players here from Morrison County, as well,” Larsen added. “It does cross jurisdiction lines. At the end of the day, we’re truly helping Morrison County, too, by being there.”
On that line, King reiterated that a lot of the drugs that make their way into Morrison County come from St. Cloud or Minneapolis. In fact, one of the subjects of a local investigation was recently arrested in Hennepin County. He said she was there picking up “a large quantity” of methamphetamine that she intended to bring back to Morrison County.
He said that individual had already been arrested twice on sales charges.
Board Chair Greg Blaine asked if there was “any hope on the horizon” about being able to incarcerate individuals before they are able to offend again.
“From an outsider looking in, you have to be experiencing some level of frustration about running across the same individuals doing the same illegal activity,” Blaine said. “You guys go through and do all the work and do all of the process afforded to you by the law, then this person’s back out there in the open.”
Larsen said it is frustrating. He said local law enforcement has met recently with the county attorney, probation officers, county Health and Human Services professionals and others, to help keep the lines of communication open regarding crime in the county.
King also addressed the prevalence of fentanyl in the county, which is a powerful opiate that can kill a user after taking it just once. He said it is the likely cause of a majority of the overdoses that happen in Morrison County.
“The majority of the ‘heroin’ that we’re supposed to be buying is no longer heroin now,” he said. “Once we send it to the BCA lab for analysis, a majority of it’s coming back as straight fentanyl.”
He said there needs to be changes made on the legislative level to help curb fentanyl use. When investigators arrange a buy, whether it be heroin or fentanyl, they often aim to get enough to meet the threshold of the sale being a first-degree crime.
When they go into an investigation thinking that they’re going to buy heroin, they might have enough to meet that drug’s threshold. But, if it turns out to be fentanyl, that is often not be the case. The threshold for a first-degree fentanyl sale is much higher than that for heroin, according to King.
“That’s going to need to be looked at in our legislature and hopefully changed,” he said.
