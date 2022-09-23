Coffee with a Cop

Investigator Casey King of the Morrison County Sheriff's Office shows those in attendance at a 2021 Coffee with a Cop what different kinds of drugs look like. The bag in the photo contained heroin.

 Staff photo by Zach Hacker

Local drug investigators have been kept busy by many aspects of their jobs, recently.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said Drug Investigator Casey King, who is also one of two county representatives on the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF), has not only been taking part in investigations, but also helping educate community members. He said schools often contact King so he can give an update to students and/or staff members about what drugs are being found locally.

Load comments