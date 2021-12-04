The Fish Trap Lake Improvement District (LID) saw its set of challenges in 2021, but overall the lake and those invested in its well-being are in good shape.
Last month, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners approved the LID’s 2022 work plan and budget. That included a $40 assessment to local property owners, which was the same amount they paid in 2021. That came after the Board received a report on what has gone on at the lake over the past year.
“This year was probably the craziest year we’ve ever had,” said LID Chairperson Tom Anderson. “Everybody knows that from all angles. A bad recipe with the weather and everything that was going on. The drought was a perfect recipe for a lot of weeds.”
Anderson said he was fielding calls throughout the summer from property owners asking what could be done about the weeds. For the most part, however, he advised against mitigating native weeds.
Though property owners have a right to clear the weeds away from their dock, it’s important that they don’t go overboard.
“I always tell them, ‘That’s the lungs of the lake,’” Anderson said. “If the weeds are there and you take the weeds out, you’re just going to get algae.”
The LID chose to have RMD Environmental Laboratories, Inc. conduct a delineation on invasive species within the lake this year. That resulted in testing much more of the lake than the usual point-intercept testing that is conducted on an annual basis.
They ended up finding about 49 acres of curly leaf pondweed, an invasive weed. That resulted in the LID putting about $20,000 into the treatment and testing.
“When we have enough of the curly leaf, the curly leaf is so invasive that it will just crowd out everything else,” Anderson said. “The reason we never want to overdo it is, if you leave a void from hitting some natural stuff, then the curly leaf’s just going to take that spot.”
LID Treasurer Chris Ziehmann told the Board that the group finished 2020 with a balance of nearly $50,000. That allowed it to spend the extra money on the delineation without having to raise assessments on property owners.
“We were concerned that there might be ongoing increases (of curly leaf pondweed), and knowing that we had such a healthy budget to begin the year with, we did decide to do a delineation study,” Ziehmann said. “It hadn’t been done for at least five years.”
She said the biggest change to the 2022 budget happened just one day prior to the LID’s meeting with the County Board. Earlier in the summer, she had received an email from Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson explaining that all LIDs have audit reporting responsibilities to the state.
Ziehmann said the LID was chartered in 2008 and was not aware it had those responsibilities. It had therefore never reported. She was able to get it sorted out with the state, however, she learned that, based on the LID’s annual budget, every five years it would have to hire a CPA to conduct a procedures audit.
After soliciting bids from various local CPA firms, Ziehmann said the only quote they had received averaged between $4,900 and $5,100.
“Hopefully, worst case scenario, that’s all we’ll have to expend,” Ziehmann said. “As I said, it’s once every five years based on our budgetary thresholds.”
Following the presentation, Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski asked how, or if, they are able to avoid killing native weeds when applying chemical to get rid of the curly leaf pondweed.
Anderson said the treatment will kill the native species, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has strict guidelines on when and how those chemicals are applied. Ziehmann said curly leaf is one of the first emergent weeds in the spring, so treatment must be conducted under a certain temperature so as to minimize impact on native weeds.
“As you go into the lake in the spring, it looks like a desert down there,” Anderson said. “There’s no weeds. The ones that are already grown and are maybe a foot, two feet already coming up from the bottom is the curly leaf. That’s why they can identify it real fast when they start throwing their rake through the water right away in the spring. It works out really well. That way we’re not killing the beds of the native areas.”
