Morrison County Social Services and Public Works Director Brad Vold and Human Resources Manager Beth Hamlin will split the duties of an interim county administrator when Deb Gruber vacates that position, Sept. 3.
As part of the temporary promotion, both will receive a salary increase of about $300 per week. They will revert back to their current pay grade once the new full-time administrator begins — likely sometime in December. That is based on a 40-hour work week. They will also receive overtime, when warranted.
“In doing so, as historically has been done, given it is such a different level of responsibility for a time period that isn’t just filling a short-term leave of absence for a medical reason or things of that nature, it has been customary that we’ve identified a slight change in compensation for that,” Gruber said.
That much was decided on a 4-1 vote by the County Board of Commissioners, Tuesday. However, it did not come without a fair amount of dissent from Commissioner Randy Winscher.
The District 3 commissioner said his problem was not with who was being appointed, but rather how the situation played out procedurally. Though discussion was held about hiring an interim administrator at both the July 20 and July 27 board meetings, a formal vote never took place. Further, he felt Gruber and Board Chair Mike Wilson were forcing the decision on the rest of the Board, with Vold and Hamlin being the only available option.
Wilson clarified that what was brought forward was merely a recommendation, but the entire Board had the option to vote on whether or not to accept it. He said he and Gruber had spoken with several county department heads. Vold and Hamlin had indicated they could take on those duties and seemed to be logical choices.
“Where did we even make a decision that we were going to have an interim?” Winscher asked. “There’s no vote in the minutes that we, as elected officials, decided we were even going to appoint an interim.
“And I believe, the (Morrison County) Record is here, I was still on the fence at that time,” he continued, referring to comments he made at the July 20 planning session.
He said he was never approached to give proper input on whether an interim administrator would be hired or not — let alone who would be chosen to fill that role. Winscher said he was frustrated that the other four Board members and Gruber — and questioned their transparency — discussed the topic during a Public Works meeting, Aug. 6, when he was unable to attend and members of the press were not present.
He added that a discussion could have been had in a more public setting during a planning session, which had been scheduled for Aug. 3. That meeting was canceled, however, due to there not being any items on the agenda.
“Why did we cancel the planning session and you make it for the Public Works meeting to bring that forward at that time?” Winscher said. “Why didn’t we do it at the planning session? Is it because the Record’s not going to be there? I don’t know.”
“I don’t even know where you’re going with this,” Wilson replied.
“Where I’m going with this is, it seems like you two are making a decision and not giving us any other option than, ‘Hey. Let’s put Brad and Beth as county administrator,’” Winscher said.
Following the meeting, Gruber clarified how everything Winscher was alluding to took place.
She said the Board meets at the public works building or the landfill on the first Friday of each month. Typically, those meetings center around roads, landfill operations, parks and other public works topics. On occasion, however, if the timing calls for it, another agenda item will be added. Notifications of these meetings are published ahead of time, as are the agenda and, afterward, the official minutes.
The Record does not normally attend these meetings.
“I finally heard back from the various options I was exploring — surrounding counties, retired administrators, other statewide associations — about potential interim options,” Gruber said. “I spoke with Mike Wilson about bringing the internal option he and I discussed to the next board meeting, given I had no other options to present. Keep in mind, this was what we were directed to do by the majority of the County Board the week before.”
On the afternoon of Aug. 6, Gruber sent an email to all five of the board members recapping what had been discussed at the Public Works meeting that morning. In that message, which was provided to the Record, she informed them of the recommendation she planned to bring forward at Tuesday’s meeting regarding the appointment of Vold and Hamlin. It also included an attachment that spelled out the duties of both individuals and the exact pay grade increases they would receive.
Gruber said she did not receive any feedback from that email.
Winscher also questioned how much Gruber should be involved in the process of how the county moves forward after her departure. He felt, instead, it was incumbent on the Board to take on that responsibility.
He also noted that Gruber did not have any stake in what happened after Sept. 3.
“I think she’s helping us find somebody in-house to help run the place while she’s gone,” Wilson said.
Gruber explained during the meeting that, from the majority of the Board, she took from previous discussions that she was to explore both internal and external options for an interim administrator. She said the timing worked out that she had not heard from some of the external sources with which she had checked until late during the week of Aug. 2 - 6. As such, she would not have had all the necessary information to bring a worthwhile discussion to the planning session scheduled for Aug. 3.
“Again, I didn’t go beyond that because it was just kind of casually brought up that it seemed as if the internal option was more sought after,” Gruber said. “I just got that through the conversation and discussion last time we spoke. But, I don’t care. I’m just bringing you an option...”
“There, you just said it,” Winscher said. “You don’t care, because you’re out-going. That’s fine. I understand that.”
Gruber said after the meeting that Winscher did not allow her to finish her sentence. What she intended to say was that she didn’t care what they ended up deciding, but felt the option she brought forth for recommendation made the most sense “given all of the factors that need to be considered.”
“It is and has always been my job to offer recommendations and opinions to the Board on operational efforts,” Gruber said. “Their job is to then make a decision based on those recommendations or direct otherwise.”
The other three commissioners did eventually weigh in on the discussion.
Mike LeMieur said he meant no offense to Winscher, but reiterated what he had said at the July 20 meeting about feeling an internal option would be best. He pointed out that, at that time, he even broached the idea of dividing the duties among multiple people.
He added that he had previously spoken with Gruber about the recommendation, and was confident hiring Vold and Hamlin was a good call.
“I’d rather see Brad and Beth take over the administrative position than someone from outside the community that will just be here for three or four months,” he said. “By the time they get the gist of what’s going on — just knowing the individuals and what they do in our county — they’ll be replaced at that time. So, it will be like not even having someone.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski agreed. He recalled his comment from July 20 about having an internal option for the position “in a perfect world.” As such, he said he was grateful to both Vold and Hamlin for “stepping up and being able to figure this out with you and your staff.”
Commissioner Greg Blaine said he understood Winscher’s “frustration or hesitation” about the way the process was playing out. He said he also was under the impression that a more formal discussion would be held on whether or not the Board wanted to move on appointing an interim administrator. He was surprised to find out a recommendation was forthcoming at Tuesday’s meeting.
He reiterated that he wanted to be sure the entire Board was in on making these kinds of decisions going forward in the hiring process.
“Maybe this is an example for us on the Board to maybe do a better job of communicating amongst the five of us about what we want and how we see this going forward — to your point, Commissioner Winscher, about procedure,” Blaine said.
By the end of the discussion, Winscher was still not comfortable approving the recommendation. He said he felt the Board lacked transparency through the process and that it “left a bad taste” in his mouth.
“I’m not going to vote for this just because of the fact that I think it was just brought in the back door and we didn’t have a great discussion on this,” he said. “Yeah, we’re having a discussion now. I just think that we were not transparent enough with the public on this.”
Gruber said, though the County Board usually meets just once a week, the operation of the county happens every day. At times the operational needs of the county and the times when the Board meets do not align well. That was the case in this situation, she said.
She and Wilson felt it was important to bring the resolution forward since “there isn’t much time left” before she vacates the position.
“If the recommendation wasn’t what the majority of the Board wanted, they could have provided other direction and not voted on it,” Gruber said. “It is confusing to me that, instead of simply suggesting the issue be tabled or using the opportunity to provide further direction and suggestion — which, none was actually provided — that Commissioner Winscher instead chose to imply ill intent or lack of transparency toward the rest of the Board and myself.”
