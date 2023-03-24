Bob, (not his real name). became homeless again last night.
He had been in safe and affordable housing for three and a half years, but his situation changed and he is homeless again. Last night he was fortunate to get into a shelter for the homeless in an adjoining county as Morrison County has no emergency shelter.
Yes, Oasis Central Minnesota has three bedrooms in a house which are full, is paying for nine more hotel rooms for homeless guests, and has a waiting list of six more families, (half of those homeless are often children), so Bob needed to leave the area which has been his home, his friends, his base of support.
Social Services uses Oasis, has no shelter of its own, so Bob and others sleep in their cars if they have a car, scrounge for food, look for clean clothes and a shower, and try to survive. This is not a pretty picture, and where’s the “inspirational message” you, the reader, may ask. Keep reading and I’ll try for that part soon.
Former President Jimmy Carter once said, and I am paraphrasing, “If every faith community committed to building just one home each year, there would be no homelessness in this country.”
Jesus exhorts us to “give shelter to the stranger” (Matt. 25). Most of the people who are homeless are strangers to us. We may even have the experience that some strangers have taken advantage of us and of the system. But most of our Christian social teachings do not differentiate on who is “worthy” and who is not. Christian social teaching lists food, housing, clothing, health care, safety and security, as basic human needs and that each and every person deserves these no matter what they have done or not done. Jesus is even so brash as to list those in jail and prison and does not exclude the drug users of his day!
Where’s the inspirational message, Greg?!
To begin with, on the statewide scale, our legislators are considering bills regarding all sorts of housing — from homelessness to building more affordable units. Please, contact our legislators who really do listen to us, as my experience has confirmed. Then, locally, what is your church aware of, praying about, and doing in one small way to fulfill God’s plan to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, clothe the naked — literally!
If you do not have a faith community, or wish to do more that your faith community is able to do, feel free to contact me as it seems the Holy Spirit is again calling me to something — I know not what yet — within this area of homelessness and related issues.
I credit Rose Surma from Oasis for alerting us to the Housing First model which Habitat for Humanity goes by, stating that not much else can be accomplished with a family unless they have a roof over their heads. This includes jobs, schooling, food security, transportation, child care. The good news — can our faith, business, civic, etc. communities, become more aware, adopt an attitude, and take action toward all children, sisters, and brothers and brothers as loved?
I know so. “There is a time for everything” and I believe this is the time to find new solutions for old concerns — together as one! For my part, Bob still needs me. just as I, with help from others, were able to find Bob housing for three and a half years earlier — I am walking with him again to offer him hope, connecting him to available resources, and we are often thinking “out of the box” as we seek emergency, then transitional, and finally permanent housing again.
My question — what can we all do — combining churches, faith communities, civic organizations, businesses, other groups and individuals to show love through housing? Bless us all.
