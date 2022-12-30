Well it’s not to difficult to come up with an inspirational message theme since it’s the first day of the new year which comes on the first day of the week! With that in mind, isn’t it interesting that many conversations begins with “What’s new?” A universal greeting with the customary response (from men usually) “not much” but then leads into talking about the weather, politics, or the Vikings!
So, with it being a new year and the usual challenges and opportunities that come with a new calendar year, I thought it would interesting to see how God’s word speaks to new things and new times.
Not to insult anyone’s intelligence but the Bible is divided into two main sections, the Old Testament which consists of 39 books beginning with Genesis which details how the human race and specifically God’s chosen race, the people and nation of Israel came into existence. Then there’s the New Testament which contains the four gospels that introduces us to Jesus’ earthly ministry from His birth to His death and resurrection from the grave.
From the book of Acts through Revelation is the story of how God introduced and advanced His institution — the church — to promote His amazing grace through the preaching of the gospel.
In the New Testament there are new things that if one seriously considers them, can transform one’s life.
Let me share a few new things introduced in the Bible: In Matthew 28:1 on the first day of the week, Jesus resurrected from the dead which signifies a new day of personal and corporate fellowship that includes celebrating His resurrection on a specific Sunday every Spring. In John’s gospel, Jesus is talking with Nicodemus, a religious leader in Israel and Jesus tells him that if he wanted to see the kingdom of God, he would have to be born again,
essentially telling him if he wanted to have eternal life, he would need to put his total trust in Jesus’ willing obedience to die for his sins on the cross! In other places of the New Testament it’s referred to as the new birth; in Titus 3:15, Paul said that [Jesus] washed away our sins giving us a new birth and a new life. In II Corinthians 5:17
Paul refers to this new life and birth as a new creation. When a person surrenders their life to Jesus Christ, Paul says that everything becomes new, old ways and sinful habits that were so destructive to ones spiritual well-being are forever destroyed because of the new lifeand the new relationship that one can have with Jesus Christ!
From the new birth and new life that one can have in Jesus, one of the benefits is that He gives a new song.
Going back to the Old Testament, the Psalmist says in Psalm 98:1 to sing “a new song” to the Lord because “His right hand and arm has given salvation.” The idea of a “new song” implies that when one comes to Christ, not only is there the certainty of everlasting life, but also the joy of living this temporal life in victory!
A new day that brought victory over death when Jesus rose from the grave, that can lead to a new birth and a new relationship that provides one the opportunity to experience Jesus’ loving grace, goodness and guidance each and every day — that’s a great new way to start a new year!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.