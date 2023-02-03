Inspirational message
fayes

This question and all that comes with it has to be the most frequent conversation topic I encounter from day to day, with the possible exception of the weather. And we aren’t the first generation to ask the question. The prophet Habakkuk, who lived about 600 years before Christ, asked it too.

Habakkuk was a spiritual leader in Judah (probably a Levite) and as a godly man was distressed by the evil he saw all around him. Ever felt that way? He asked God two questions: “Why?” and “How long?” Why do You let all this evil continue without doing something about it? How long will it go on? Ever asked those questions?

