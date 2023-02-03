This question and all that comes with it has to be the most frequent conversation topic I encounter from day to day, with the possible exception of the weather. And we aren’t the first generation to ask the question. The prophet Habakkuk, who lived about 600 years before Christ, asked it too.
Habakkuk was a spiritual leader in Judah (probably a Levite) and as a godly man was distressed by the evil he saw all around him. Ever felt that way? He asked God two questions: “Why?” and “How long?” Why do You let all this evil continue without doing something about it? How long will it go on? Ever asked those questions?
Well, God doesn’t always answer us when we ask, but He did answer Habakkuk. Basically His answer was, “Oh, I’ve got a plan all right. I’m going to bring in the Babylonians to come within an inch of wiping you out.”
I don’t know about you, but that sounds like the kind of answer that would be hard to take. Suppose God told you and I that Russia or China was going to sweep in and destroy America. It would be unsettling, to put it lightly.
And Habakkuk was unsettled. He asked God the same two questions again, “Why?” and “How long?” Why the Babylonians? They’re worse than we are! How long will You let them walk all over us?
At this point Habakkuk is in something of a crisis. He must live for the time being surrounded by his evil countrymen in Judah, fully knowing that before long the wrath of God will come upon them in a particularly irksome way. Many people, when confronted with such a reality, would storm off in disgust and abandon faith in Christ. Dear friend, I pray you do not! For his part, Habakkuk stuck it out. He decides to pray again and see what God has to say.
God’s response to Habakkuk’s emotionally-charged questions is where we today will find most of our comfort from his little book, in chapter 2 verses 3 and 4. There, God says in so many words, “Be patient, and trust Me.” Be patient answers how long, and trust Me answers why. Now those responses might seem rather unsatisfactory. Habakkuk gets neither timeline nor rationale, such as he had requested. And we don’t either. We must watch the evil world around us, and anticipate the wrath of God on His enemies. But what we do get is the assurance from the God who created the world and sent His Son to rescue sinners that He will take care of it all. Yes, the day will come when evil will be abolished forever, and those who love and choose evil will be sent away to hell, while those who are forgiven through faith in Jesus will live forever with Him. Until that day, God says to you and me, even in the face of this evil world, Be patient and trust Me.
Habakkuk comes to the conclusion that he can trust God, tough as it might be to suffer. In chapter 3, he sings a song about how God came through for His people in the days of the Exodus, and concludes with these words (Hab. 3:17-19):
