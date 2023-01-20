Inspirational message
fayes

Victory is a word that is heard a lot at sporting events and even at the end of some wars, well at least by one country anyway!

Ludwig Von Beethoven was a German composer who wrote the famous Symphony Number 5. As you listen to this symphony you will hear, if you know Morse Code, dit-dit-dit-dah (…-), as it is repeated over and over, and is the letter “V.” After World War II, Sir Winston Churchill played that song to the British nation and declared V for their “Victory!”

Load comments