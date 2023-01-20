Victory is a word that is heard a lot at sporting events and even at the end of some wars, well at least by one country anyway!
Ludwig Von Beethoven was a German composer who wrote the famous Symphony Number 5. As you listen to this symphony you will hear, if you know Morse Code, dit-dit-dit-dah (…-), as it is repeated over and over, and is the letter “V.” After World War II, Sir Winston Churchill played that song to the British nation and declared V for their “Victory!”
But what about us as believers in Christ, do we recognize and shout the victories as if they were a battle that has been won by God over sin and death? I’m hoping, for each of us, that there is that victory over sin and death as this is the only true victory we should be looking toward.
There are many verses that help us to understand our Christian victory. It is not just found in the Jesus of the New Testament, but it is found in God of the Old Testament as well, because they are one!
1 John 5:4 ESV ~ “For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith.”
That’s right, it’s our faith in Jesus as our Lord and Savior where we find the victory over sin and death. It is a victory in which we can confidently walk as born-again believers in Christ.
Without being a born-again believer in Christ we do not and cannot have the faith needed to experience the victories we all need.
1 Corinthians 15:57 ESV ~ “But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
What is one thing in our lives that seems to pull us away from Jesus, who saves us? Much of the time, it is sin. The farther we can stay away from sin is better.
It is important to put a safe distance between the enemy and us; but to do this it takes faith in our Lord. That faith gives us the ability to walk in that grace that God provided for us through His Son, Jesus.
Let’s not forget about the gift of God’s grace, which as an acrostic is, God’s riches at Christ’s expense. That “expense” was Jesus’ death on the cross for you and me. And here’s an added gift for all, Jesus died on that cross while we were still sinners. What a gracious, merciful, and loving God we serve. Amen?
Romans 6:14 ESV ~ “For sin will have no dominion over you, since you are not under law but under grace. The following two verses give us, as believers, some cautions that we need to consider.”
Romans 6:15-16 ESV ~ “What then? Are we to sin because we are not under law but under grace? By no means! 16 Do you not know that if you present yourselves to anyone as obedient slaves, you are slaves of the one whom you obey, either of sin, which leads to death, or of obedience, which leads to righteousness?”
This is a message of our human weaknesses called the temptation to sign. May we all grow in our faith to fight off all temptations to sin.
