Inspirational message
fayes

As we now find ourselves in the season of Lent, I thought we might want to know just what kind of fast God requires. The answer can be found in Isaiah 58 (All of which is too long to fully quote here, but I encourage you to read).

In this passage, the people are crying out because they do not understand why God is ignoring their fasting and God answers them in verses 3-4 (all Biblical quotes are from the New Revised Standard Version or NRSV), “Look, you only serve your own interest on your fast day, and oppress all your workers. Look, you fast only to quarrel and to fight and to strike with a wicked fist. Such fasting as you do today will not make your voice heard on high.”

Load comments