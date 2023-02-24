As we now find ourselves in the season of Lent, I thought we might want to know just what kind of fast God requires. The answer can be found in Isaiah 58 (All of which is too long to fully quote here, but I encourage you to read).
In this passage, the people are crying out because they do not understand why God is ignoring their fasting and God answers them in verses 3-4 (all Biblical quotes are from the New Revised Standard Version or NRSV), “Look, you only serve your own interest on your fast day, and oppress all your workers. Look, you fast only to quarrel and to fight and to strike with a wicked fist. Such fasting as you do today will not make your voice heard on high.”
But God is not unwilling to offer instructions and goes on to tell the people just what kind of fast is required in verses 6-7: “Is not this the fast that I choose: to loose the bonds of injustice, to undo the thongs of the yoke, to let the oppressed go free, and to break every yoke? Is it not to share your bread with the hungry, and bring the homeless poor into your house; when you see the naked, to cover them, and not to hide yourself from your own kin?”
This distinction between what kind of worship and fasting we think is required and what God tells us is required is important, because we all too often focus on what we think, without asking what God actually requires.
If we fast or pray or worship or go to church and that is all we do while the world suffers under injustice, homelessness, poverty, lack of basic needs, etc, then indeed our actions will not make our voices heard on high. But if we choose the opposite and work for justice, lift others up as equals, love our neighbor, and treat others as we want to be treated, then we get the glories of verses 8-9: “Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your healing shall spring up quickly; your vindicator shall go before you, the glory of the LORD shall be your rear guard. Then you shall call, and the LORD will answer; you shall cry for help, and He will say, ‘Here I am.’”
Thankfully, Jesus connects this all for us towards the end of his “Sermon on the Mount,” when in Matthew 7:12 we hear: “In everything do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets.”
The prophet Isaiah’s word of God and all the laws held in the commandments given to Moses come together through this one thing: “do to others as you would have them do to you.”
So, this Lenten season, as we are thinking about the sacrifice that our Savior made for us upon the Cross; how He gave up everything for us so we could have everything, how He gave us the gift of grace and mercy, how He treated others better than the world treated Him; perhaps we can fast and pray and worship in a way that answers the cries of injustice, impoverished, homeless, and lost.
Perhaps we can set aside difference and judgment and the false gods of our own creation.
Perhaps we can be the “light breaking forth at dawn and the healing that springs up quickly,” as we offer to others the world we long for ourselves.
Perhaps as we fast and worship and pray, we could love one another so that others may know our Savior’s Love.
May you have a blessed Lenten season and God’s blessings to you all, Amen!
