fayes

I don’t really believe that Murphy’s Law, (the adage stating that if something can go wrong it will go wrong), but it certainly seems strange to me, how every time I am running late to an event, bad things seem to happen.

It is in times like these that I catch every red light, have to wait for a train, and I get stuck behind the slowest driver in a 50 mile radius. This happened just this morning as I was driving my daughter to her piano lesson. I had to wait for “every” stoplight ... Yes! All Three! On top of that, we had to wait for a train, and, since I am the slowest driver in the 50 mile radius, other slow drivers don’t matter. Needless to say, she was late. I blame the stoplights.

