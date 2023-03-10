Have you ever watched a spider spin a web? It is fascinating to watch the development of what appears to be a delicate masterpiece.
But, here comes the fly and we discover that the masterpiece is not so delicate after all. It is designed to be a trap — a trick of the spider.
The spider finds the familiar surroundings of his prey. There are no danger signals to warn his prey of the dangers ahead.
The web is enticing and interesting to the fly — perhaps even after careful consideration — the fly decides to enter into the web. One leg is caught, then another leg is caught and he is stuck! There is no turning back. The spider has won. His plan was perfect.
That is exactly how the enemy of your soul operates. He entices you with something beautiful, more profitable, a way out — better. He has executed his plan.
But there is a way out! You may not like it. It may be terrifying. But, it is a guaranteed escape from any “web” you may be trapped in. It will lead you from a tangled web into true freedom and peace.
Jesus said, “If you hold to my teaching you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.” John 8:31-32 NIV.
Jesus offers you spiritual freedom from the bondage of sin and any web of lies. It begins with knowing the truth of your condition and the truth about Jesus Christ. You can be free from the bondage of sin and any web of lies. It begins with knowing the truth of your condition and the truth about Jesus Christ. You can be free from the burdens that weigh you down. No matter how far you have fallen, His grace will find you. The truth will really set you free.
Romans 12:1-2 (NIV) “Therefore, I urge you brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God — this is your true and proper worship. Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is — His good, pleasing and perfect will.”
