Isn’t it wonderful to finally be enjoying some warm weather and sunshine!? It has been a long time coming! And now many of our thoughts have turned to summer! We are busy dreaming about or planning for vacations, weekends at the lake or cabin, family gatherings, camping trips, down time. … We all need a break to rest and refresh and recharge!
But I want to remind you that all of our wonderful summer activities doesn’t mean we should take a break from “church.” Being intentional in your faith practice can also help you to rest, refresh and recharge. Remember, “church” doesn’t only mean your own congregation; it can also be thought of as us — God’s children — living our faith in our daily lives so that we know God’s presence with us, and we are the love of God in Jesus for the world around us.
So, as your thoughts turn to summer, make some plans to be intentional in your faith life and continue to “be church.” Be intentional in daily faith practices: praying, serving, worshipping; and also talking about where and how you experience God’s presence.
Think about how you might continue to worship. Even if you are away for weekends and unable to attend worship at your own congregation, you can still worship. Here are some ideas:
• Visit a church where you are traveling.
• “Attend” a church online. Many churches live-stream their Sunday morning services on Facebook.
• When you are camping, gather with your family or friends for an informal worship around the campfire. Sing songs you remember from Bible camp or Sunday school. Or sing some of your favorite hymns. Use a devotional resource as the “sermon” for your campfire worship — you can just read something or talk about questions you have. (It’s OK to ask questions and not have answers.)
• Read through a children’s Bible over the summer. One of my favorites is The Jesus Storybook Bible by Sally Lloyd-Jones.
• Find opportunities to serve and then talk about how your serving is God’s love in action.
• Make an effort to be intentional in starting and/or ending your day with prayer.
• Find a devotional book to use daily. My congregations, Bethel (Little Falls) and Immanuel (Hillman) Lutheran Churches, have free booklets, God’s Word in Season, that can be picked up at the church. (Anyone is invited to stop by and get one.) Make it a habit to read a devotion at mealtime or bedtime.
• Start a journal and write down what you are praying about, wondering about, where you see God in your daily life ... write about whatever is on your heart and mind.
There are many, many different ways to be active in living your faith in your daily life. The beginning of a new season often feels like a time to make a fresh start, so the beginning of summer is a great time to try to establish a new habit or routine that helps you grow in faith and live your faith in your daily life.
Let summer be a time to refresh your hearts and minds in a way that you more deeply know God’s love for you, presence with you, and how he is calling you to be his love in this world so others might also know his love. Happy summer! And don’t forget, your congregations hope to see you in worship when you’re around!
