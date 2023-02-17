If I were to share with you the term Bernoulli’s equation, most if not all of us would not have any idea what this equation or principle is all about.
Yet it is important to any of us that may have any interest in space science.
It was a formula developed by Bernoulli as he considered if it were possible for man to break the sound barrier. Most thought that if one were able to travel faster than sound the aircraft would rip apart, killing the pilot and destroying the plane.
Mr. Bernoulli believed that this “Barrier” could be overcome, and that both man and plane could live through it.
History tells us that Chuck Yeager attempted to do this never-done-before-feat on Oct. 14, 1947, over the California desert in the plane, called the X-1.
Mr. Yeager reached the once believed to be the unachievable speed of Mach 1, at which time his plane quivered, and he thought it might fall apart. Once he passed from Mach .995 there was so much G-force that he was sure he would lose the aircraft.
Then it happened, Mr. Yeager hit the never before speed of sound and there was a horrendous sonic boom followed by a silence as he reached 761 MPH. A speed never thought possible by an aircraft or man to be able to live through.
Luke 1:37 ESV ~ “For nothing will be impossible with God.”
I am sure that God created “sound barriers” when He created the world. However Mr. Bernoulli developed a formula to show his theory of the possibility of breaking the sound barrier.
We face barriers daily, often multiple times a day, which are far more dangerous to our spiritual or eternal life with Christ. Often these barriers are like an obstacle course of various temptations keeping us from reaching a point of salvation, which is an eternal life with God.
It can be a thought that we have in the middle of the night, or we may think that no one is looking so no one will know.
If that isn’t a lie from Satan that smells like smoke, then I don’t know what is!
The Bible does not tell us that we will have a life without temptation to sin. This is something that we have had to deal with since the time of Adam and Eve.
James 1:2-4 ESV ~ “Count it all joy, my brothers (all humanity), when you meet trials of various kinds, 3) for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. 4) And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”
This does not mean when the enemy presents you with a temptation to sin, we are to say, “Oh goodie, another temptation!”
“No!” Instead, we are to take our stand as believers in Christ against this temptation to sign and tell Satan to get behind you.
To “Count it all joy” in these various trials, is when your faith is being “tested” to show you that you are able to stand against the enemy.
Ephesians 6:10 ESV ~ “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might.”
God has written His formula for us to be able to accomplish this major feat as we have faith in our Lord Jesus Christ and the Bible. Remember, a barrier to the sin of temptation is not against our flesh and blood but a test of our faith.
Once you have passed that test of faith then comes a period of steadfastness where we can take our stand against the father of all lies, Satan.
When we have successfully completed these barriers, by using God’s formula found in the Bible, the enemy knows it. Then Satan sets before you another temptation to sin. When or if this happens, then we must go back to James 1:2-4 and pick up your faith once again.
Does it seem impossible to overcome the temptation to sin? It may seem so, but so did breaking the sound barrier at one time, but it was accomplished by Bernoulli and his formula and skills of others that did not fear trying what seemed impossible.
We all need to read the formula that God has provided for us, the Bible, as it provides for each of us a way of escape to overcome the Temptation to Sin. Amen.
