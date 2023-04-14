“We are worshiping together at the Shrine of the Ages on the very brink of the south rim of the Grand Canyon of Arizona. A strange hush has fallen about us. Even nature seems inspired by the prospect of another Easter sunrise. Not wishing you to miss any of the glorious beauty, we take you now to a small overhanging projection of rock jutting out from the very edge of the Canyon rim, whence you will hear a word picture of the rare splendor of the sunrise we are about to see.
“Again we are alone with the stillness of Time!”
The above is from an article from the Santa Fe Magazine written in 1937. The author, Brenda Thawe, was writing about her experience at an Easter sunrise service at the Grand Canyon. Two to three thousand people attend the annual service each year. It has been held at Mather Point annually since 1935, with the first recorded Easter service there in 1902.
I had the opportunity to attend the service exactly 37 years ago this Easter, April 9, 1986. I was a student at the university in Flagstaff about an hour and a half south of the canyon, and a member of Campus Christian Center brass group. That year, we were invited to play for the annual service. Before the sun rose it was 25 degrees. In Minnesota, that might be considered a pleasant spring day. However, when you are holding a brass instrument, even with the slightest breeze, it is cold. That was before plastic mouthpieces, and our only gloves were too bulky to wear while playing.
As a musician, I had a unique perspective of the service. We were seated at the edge of Mather Point, which is just below the rim of the canyon, facing the crowd. (I encourage you to do an internet search for Mather Point.)
As the service began, we could see the sun slowly rising above the rim, showering the canyon with light. The crowd broke out in the triumphant hymn, “Jesus, Christ is Risen Today.” To be honest, the brass group didn’t sound great. Because of the cold, it was impossible to play in tune. Nobody cared. Nothing could dim the glory of the moment. As Thawe also wrote, “Surely there could be no greater inspiration for song and triumph than this.” God provided music far greater than we could ever produce.
It was an Easter to remember. I have a lot of Easter morning memories. Most of them joyous, but I also remember an Easter from my youth, when my brother was in the hospital; an Easter 20 years ago when my wife was in the hospital. I remember the Easter six days after my father had brain surgery for a cancerous tumor. I remember Easter the year later, when my dad was no longer with us. That first Easter without a loved one is difficult.
Regardless, whether I am playing my trumpet or not, God still provides music far greater than any of us can imagine. It is the sound of angels singing Alleluia, proclaiming the risen Christ. And it is during our sorrowful Easters that we need to hear that music the most. When we allow the sounds to enter our souls, we experience the realization that nothing can separate us from our loved ones or separate us from God, not even death. That is the Good News of Easter.
I hope your Easter celebration last week was a joyous one, full of fond memories of being with loved ones. For those grieving the loss of loved ones or dealing with other difficulties, I hope this Easter assures you of the presence of God, the promise of the resurrection to come and brings you peace.
Sometimes, it is by remembering our meaningful Easters of the past that helps remind us that Jesus Christ is risen. Alleluia!
