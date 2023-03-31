1 Cor. 6:19 — “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? 20 For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
It is very easy today even as a born again Christian to be so preoccupied by what is happening in our country and world that it controls our thought life to the extent that we become totally ineffective in our walking out our identity in Christ Jesus. It is a good time to realize that our God has chosen us to be alive in Him before the foundation of this world and has a book written up about His plans for us that can only be walked out through our faith and trust in Him and the promises of His Word.
Ps. 139:13 — “For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. 14 I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Marvelous are Your works, And that my soul knows very well. 15 My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. 16 Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them. 17 How precious also are Your thoughts to me, O God! How great is the sum of them! 18 If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; When I awake, I am still with You.” NKJV
Eph. 1:3 — “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ, 4 just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before Him in love, 5 having predestined us to adoption as sons by Jesus Christ to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will, 6 to the praise of the glory of His grace, by which He made us accepted in the Beloved.” NKJV
So it becomes very important to set our mind on things above and not below.
Learning to think in line with the covenant with our God and speak His Word over the circumstances for after all; we live in Him! It is high time that we become His celebration, after all He has set us free from and wants to bring us into, for in Him we live and move and have our being. Acts 17; 28
Eph. 5:8 — “For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light 9 (for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth), 10 finding out what is acceptable to the Lord. 11 And have no fellowship (communion) with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. 12 For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret. 13 But all things that are exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light. 14 Therefore He says: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.” NKJV
Ps. 19:14 — “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart Be acceptable in Your sight, O Lord, my strength and my Redeemer.” NKJV
2 Cor. 10:3 — “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. 4 For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, 5 casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, 6 and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled. 1 Peter 5:7 casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you.” NKJV
It is very important to set our mind on things above and cast our fears, worries and anxieties at the feet of Jesus under His Blood covenant, for God is waiting for us to chose Him after He gave His all to give us life in Himself. Psalm 24 talks about gates and doors, when we give our praises to Him Who brought us out of darkness into His wonderful light, we becomes the gate and door for His Presence and Glory to flow through and do what needs to be done in our world!
Ps. 24:7 — “Lift up your heads, O you gates! And be lifted up, you everlasting doors! And the King of glory shall come in. 8 Who is this King of glory? The Lord strong and mighty, The Lord mighty in battle. 9 Lift up your heads, O you gates! Lift up, you everlasting doors! And the King of glory shall come in.
“10 Who is this King of glory? The Lord of hosts, He is the King of glory.” NKJV
