fayes

1 Cor. 6:19 — “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own? 20 For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”

It is very easy today even as a born again Christian to be so preoccupied by what is happening in our country and world that it controls our thought life to the extent that we become totally ineffective in our walking out our identity in Christ Jesus. It is a good time to realize that our God has chosen us to be alive in Him before the foundation of this world and has a book written up about His plans for us that can only be walked out through our faith and trust in Him and the promises of His Word.

