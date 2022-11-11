Inspirational message
fayes

Matthew 26:41 ~ “Keep watching and praying, that you may not enter into temptation; the spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.” This verse tells me that I can often agree with the Word of God, but at times I do not seem to have the spiritual ability or strength to say no to some temptations. I know that I am not alone in this battle. It has been a battle that has faced mankind forever as Ecclesiastes says, “There is nothing new under the sun.”

The word, “temptations” is not necessarily talking just about the sins outlined in the Ten Commandments. It includes even the little things in our lives that can pull us away from our relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ.

