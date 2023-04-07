What a profound joy it is to be drawn into the greatest of all gifts that God offers to us; redemption and participation in God’s own divine life!
There is nothing better that we could even possibly imagine for ourselves than what God offers to us freely through the death and resurrection of his divine Son. The gates of Heaven once closed up as a result of sin are swung open widely and all are invited by God himself to enter the unspeakable joys of eternal life.
One doesn’t have to look hard to see a great deal of sadness and brokenness in the world — and within oneself. The cause of pain and suffering in the world is the result of sin. It wasn’t God’s original intention for the world to be filled with pain, sickness, death, addictions and all kinds of suffering in heart, mind, body and soul. But when sin entered the world by the free choice of our first parents so did all the effects of sin. The negative ripple effects of sin can be long-lasting and far-reaching. What a grim picture of life. We are in great need of a redeemer and a savior.
This is the joy of the Easter message. What’s so powerful and great about the redemption of mankind is that God wasn’t satisfied to merely pull us out of our sin. He did something infinitely greater than that. God doesn’t just pardon our sins and send us on our way, He elevates our human nature to the point of sharing in his divinity. This is the message proclaimed in the first chapter of the second letter of Peter.
As we rejoice in the infinite goodness and glory of God, we have the opportunity to ponder deeply the divine truths on display this Easter season. Take some time in prayer to consider the state of humanity without God. Then ponder the immense gift God freely offers to us through his divine Son — redemption and participation in God’s own divine life!
A natural fruit of pondering these great truths of faith is that we are led to a great trust in the Lord. We are led to a deep and sincere sorrow for our sins. And we are invited by the Lord to continue to travel the road of life as his disciples who are always growing deeper in faith, hope and love. In this life we will still have to carry our cross with the Lord, but we carry it with joy knowing that through the cross comes resurrection.
May God bless you and your loved ones this holy season!
