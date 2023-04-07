Inspirational message
fayes

What a profound joy it is to be drawn into the greatest of all gifts that God offers to us; redemption and participation in God’s own divine life!

There is nothing better that we could even possibly imagine for ourselves than what God offers to us freely through the death and resurrection of his divine Son. The gates of Heaven once closed up as a result of sin are swung open widely and all are invited by God himself to enter the unspeakable joys of eternal life.

