My wife, Darla and I traveled with the North Central University alumni group to Israel. It’s hard to put into words how we felt as we walked where Jesus walked and experienced many significant places of the Bible.
Some of the highlights of the trip included seeing a portion of where the Israelites wandered for 40 years, the place where David defeated Goliath, Mount Carmel, Nazareth, the area around the Sea of Galilee where Jesus performed many miracles, getting baptized in the Jordan river, floating in the Dead Sea, a visit to Bethlehem where Jesus was born, walking through Hezekiah’s underground water tunnel and walking on the original stone steps of the temple where Jesus walked. We also visited the Mount of Olives and Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus prayed, was arrested and where He ascended to heaven following His resurrection. We prayed at the Western Wall and walked the path of Jesus from when He was arrested, crucified, buried and resurrected.
It was so amazing to see first-hand the places where the Bible stories I had read since I was young, occurred.
I realize we can’t all travel to Israel, but we can open our Bibles and read God’s inspired Word. We can read the various stories that encourage our faith, bring us hope and show us the life of Jesus.
God desires to speak to us daily through the Bible. Billy Graham said, “The very practice of reading [the Bible] will have a purifying effect upon your mind and heart. Let nothing take the place of this daily exercise.”
Let me share with you a few scriptures that talk about some of the many benefits of reading the Bible.
1 Peter 2:2 says, “like newborn babies, long for the pure milk of the word, so that by it you may grow in respect to salvation”.
Psalm 19:7-8 (NASB): “The law of the LORD is perfect, restoring the soul; The testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple. 8 The precepts of the LORD are right, rejoicing the heart; The commandment of the LORD is pure, enlightening the eyes.”
Joshua 1:8 (NASB) “This book of the law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it; for then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have success.”
God’s word is a revelation about the story of God redeeming His people for Himself through His son Jesus Christ. Through reading the Bible we gain an understanding of God and His plan for us to be in relationship to Him, we find encouragement, correction, and hope along with so many other things.
I admonish you to open your Bible and let God speak to you. If you don’t have a Bible, a wonderful ministry to contact is The Gideons International.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.