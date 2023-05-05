We are witnessing the decimation of the Judeo-Christian values upon which this nation was founded.
Historical revisionists are trying to convince us that our nation’s founders were not deeply influenced by their Christian faith in establishing this nation.
On Feb. 19, 1795, a day proclaimed by President Washington as a day of national thanksgiving and prayer, Bishop James Madison delivered a sermon in Richmond, Virginia. In it he extolled the providence of God in the founding of this nation and then warned how it may all be lost. Madison was an Anglican priest. He served as the captain of a militia during the Revolutionary War, and as president of the College of William and Mary. He was also a cousin of President James Madison. Below is an excerpt of his sermon:
“The moment that we drop the idea of God; the moment we abandon that divine system of equality, fraternity, and universal benevolence, which the blessed Jesus taught and exemplified; the moment that religion, the pure and undefiled religion, which heaven, in compassion to the infirmity of human reason, loses its influence over their hearts, from that fatal moment, farewell to public and private happiness, farewell, a long farewell to virtue, to patriotism, to liberty! Virtue, such as republics and heaven require, must have its foundation in the heart; it must derive its obligations and its sanctions, not from the changeable ideas of the political moralist, or the caprice of the wisest of human legislators, but from the unchangeable Father of the universe, the God of love, whose laws, and whose will we are incited to obey by motives, the most powerful that can actuate the human soul.”
Alexis de Tocqueville, 19th century French statesman and historian, wrote in his two-volume work, Democracy in America, “I sought for the key to the greatness and genius of America in her harbors ...; in her fertile fields and boundless forests; in her rich mines and vast world commerce; in her public school system and institutions of learning. I sought for it in her democratic Congress and in her matchless Constitution. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because America is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”
History warns us what will happen when we abandon God. We can say farewell to virtue, to patriotism, to liberty. America will cease to be great. We need to return to God in repentance! The Church needs to regain its voice; stand under the authority of God’s Word, and stop caving into an increasingly perverse culture. Let us take up the armor of God and pray for revival in the power of the Spirit. “Lord, grant your servants to continue to speak your word with all boldness.” (Acts 5:29)
