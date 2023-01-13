The Christmas rush is over. Families have met together with gifts given and received. Special food has been consumed with sweets shared in abundance. The joy of the season has come and is gone and we have what is left over.
It still gets dark early. January is generally a long cold month. We have already had a lot of snowfall and it can be easy to get into a rut of discouragement as we look to get through the winter months.
January is a month when we evaluate how things have been over the last year or so. We want things to be better in the new year and have every intention of doing what we can to make this next year a good one.
We know that we need to eat healthy, eat less, exercise more, spend less. And we look to programs and plans to help us to get results without really putting in the work. Anxiety, frustration and discouragement can set in as we give up on any resolutions to do better and be better. Could it be that the external manifestations really reveal a struggle that can only be resolved internally and spiritually?
I am reminded of sheep that are referenced in Psalm 23. The picture is that of restfulness and peacefulness. The sheep are laying down, chewing their cud without a worry in the world. They are enjoying the blue skies and fluffy clouds knowing that the grass is there for them to graze on. When they need something to drink, they wander over to the stream that is flowing nearby. They reach down to take a long cool drink.
These sheep are not looking around with concern about the possibility of an encounter with a bear or a lion. They are not concerned about having enough grass or water. They know that they are taken care of because of their experience with the shepherd. They know the shepherd and the shepherd knows each one of the sheep. He knows how tall, how many spots, where the spots are, every detail about each one. He knows their personalities. He knows if there is a tendency to be anxious or fearful and he responds according to each one’s need.
When they are sick or hurt, the shepherd will keep them close and will many times carry them in his arms to help them in any way he can. He knows those who are wayward and have a tendency to wander off. He knows those that want to step outside the safety zone that he has established. He keeps an eye on them and pulls them back into the fold quickly.
The Bible says in Isaiah that: “We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way.” (53:6 NIV).
I haven’t liked being compared to a sheep. I like to be able to decide what I want to do, where I want to do it, when I want to do it and how I want to do it. But I have also found myself in some places that I really don’t like and some situations that were much less than pleasurable.
Life is so much more fulfilling and pleasurable when we take the attitude of a sheep and allow God to be the Shepherd. He provides everything that we need.
We don’t have to worry about what we will wear or what we will eat.
We don’t have to worry about being harmed by something outside of our control.
To know that inconveniences that happen when someone doesn’t do something as fast as we would like could very well be the Shepherd’s protection from being at the wrong place at the wrong time.
As we start this year with too much snow, too much cold, too much dark, too long before it is warm, God wants us to come to Him and allow Him to be the Shepherd.
Being the Shepherd doesn’t happen automatically. We must choose to respond to Him; to allow Him to lead us to green pastures, to still waters and for Him to restore our soul to overflowing. We must be the sheep who follow and see that He has our best interests in mind. He is trustworthy and fulfills promises to us, if we will follow like sheep.
In this new year of unfulfilled resolutions, would you join me in expressing the desire for this year.
“God, would you help me to trust in you with all my heart, to not depend on my own understanding of things and events, to pray for guidance and wisdom for everything because of the promises in your Word to take care of me like a shepherd cares for their sheep. Amen.”
