Inspirational message
fayes

The Christmas rush is over. Families have met together with gifts given and received. Special food has been consumed with sweets shared in abundance. The joy of the season has come and is gone and we have what is left over.

It still gets dark early. January is generally a long cold month. We have already had a lot of snowfall and it can be easy to get into a rut of discouragement as we look to get through the winter months.

Load comments