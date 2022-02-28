Morrison County emergency crews were kept busy over the weekend as outdoor winter activities turned dangerous for a trio of central Minnesota residents.
Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile accident south of Little Falls. The crash occurred along Iris Road, just east of 180th Avenue; about three miles southeast of Little Falls in Little Falls Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jamie Ruhland, 45, Becker, was driving a snowmobile eastbound on a marked snowmobile trail along Iris Road. The report states that Ruhland lost control of the vehicle and hit a power pole after he drove over a road approach.
Ruhland was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.
That crash came one day after a Royalton boy was injured in a similar accident near Elmdale.
Shortly after noon, Saturday, Feb. 26, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile accident along Highway 238, east of 90th Avenue, approximately one mile east of Elmdale.
The report states that a 7-year-old male juvenile from Royalton was driving a Polaris snowmobile westbound in a ditch along Highway 238. The vehicle hit a driveway approach, causing the boy to be thrown from the snowmobile.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls with a broken arm. The child’s parents were riding with him on separate snowmobiles when the crash occurred.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Upsala First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Local rescue crews were called upon to make a water rescue, Friday, Feb. 25, when a Fort Ripley woman fell through the ice on the Mississippi River.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, it received a report at about 9:15 a.m. Feb. 25, that a person was snowshoeing and went through the ice approximately nine miles north of Little Falls in Ripley Township.
When crews arrived, they learned Catherine Stoch, 58, Fort Ripley, was snowshoeing on the Mississippi River when she fell through the ice up to her knees. She made it back up onto the ice and got to a nearby island, where she called 911. Morrison County deputies along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officers were able to rescue Stoch and get her back to shore, where she was treated by medical personnel.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen credits Stoch for providing detailed information about her location to the 911 dispatchers, according to the report.
“Stoch recognized the fact that she needed to stay focused and remain calm until she could be rescued,” read the report. “She was prepared and had her cellphone with, which helped with the coordinated rescue effort.”
Larsen added that he was proud of the coordinated effort among the agencies involved.
“Because of the swift actions taken by Stoch, 911 dispatchers and rescue personnel, this incident had a successful ending,” the report said.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota DNR and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
