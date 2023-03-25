The Initiative Foundation delivered $2.84 million through 341 grants during the second half of 2022.
A partnership with the Otto Bremer Trust funded 87 grants totaling $725,000 to some of Central Minnesota’s small businesses affected by the pandemic. The special grant program focused on businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and those located in smaller communities and rural areas.
The Initiative Foundation also provided traditional support to nonprofits, schools and local units of government through Partner Fund and Innovation Fund grants.
The third- and fourth-quarter effort included several partner-based grant distributions:
Thirteen grants for a total of $727,932 were awarded in four communities as part of the Minnesota Main Street Economic Revitalization program. The funding is supported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), which allocated $4.5 million to the Initiative Foundation for Central Minnesota economic development opportunities.
Locally, grants totaling $103,628 were awarded to businesses and homeowners affected by a June 2022 flood in Randall. The Funders Network provided additional funding for three grants totaling $10,000 to businesses in the Eagle Bend area affected by a May 2022 tornado.
Through its Innovation Fund, the Initiative Foundation awarded 46 grants totaling more than $284,000. The grant awards support a Brainerd affordable-housing program; Spanish-language interpreting services in Long Prairie; and a wellness center study in Cambridge. See the full list of grantees.
“The Initiative Foundation prides itself on serving as a resource magnet for the region, helping to attract funding from partners outside the region that we can then invest into Central Minnesota nonprofits, businesses, and local units of government,” said Matt Varilek, Initiative Foundation president. “The grants awarded during the second half of 2022 are a great example. The Foundation is honored by the opportunity to award these grants to a wide range of businesses and nonprofits thanks to generous support from Minnesota DEED, the McKnight Foundation, the Otto Bremer Trust and individual and business donors.”
For a more comprehensive listing, visit ifound.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.