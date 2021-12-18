One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Randall, Friday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Theresa Marie Erickson, 56, Paragon, Indiana, was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale with non-life threatening injuries when she was involved in a crash on Highway 10.
The crash occurred just before noon, Friday. Erickson was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck on Highway 115 in Randall when she attempted to cross Highway 10. While crossing, her vehicle collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Adelle Lin Sanoski, 30, Little Falls, which was traveling in the westbound lane of Highway 10.
Both drivers had a passenger in their vehicle. Mary Lou Erickson, 78, Staples, was riding in the pickup and there was a 12-year-old juvenile girl riding with Sanoski. Of the four people involved in the wreck, only Theresa Erickson was injured.
The driver of the pickup was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident. All three of the other vehicle occupants were. The airbags deployed on both vehicles, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol. The road condition was listed as “wet” at the time of the incident.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.