Inspirational message
fayes

Every year at this time we are mindful of the shorter hours of daylight. I always find myself thinking about this as I climb into my deer stand early in the morning and climb out at the end of the day. As I am sitting in the darkness, I realize that certain things become more clear which are the stars. In fact, it is inspiring to see them as I often miss them living in the city proper. When I look at those stars, I think to myself, “Those are always there!” We don’t get to see them with the daylight hours or because of light pollution. Furthermore, they can represent permanence, since stars have been there long before I ever was born and will be there long after I die.

By way of analogy, there is plenty of darkness in the happenings of the world. We have every right to be concerned. Yet, all the more then, let us get back to the truthful and permanent things that are always important.

Load comments