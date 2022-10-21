Every year at this time we are mindful of the shorter hours of daylight. I always find myself thinking about this as I climb into my deer stand early in the morning and climb out at the end of the day. As I am sitting in the darkness, I realize that certain things become more clear which are the stars. In fact, it is inspiring to see them as I often miss them living in the city proper. When I look at those stars, I think to myself, “Those are always there!” We don’t get to see them with the daylight hours or because of light pollution. Furthermore, they can represent permanence, since stars have been there long before I ever was born and will be there long after I die.
By way of analogy, there is plenty of darkness in the happenings of the world. We have every right to be concerned. Yet, all the more then, let us get back to the truthful and permanent things that are always important.
It is important for us to pray each day and pray as a family. It is important that we give worship to God on Sundays. It is important for us to be reaching out to those in need. It is important for us to be taking the time to visit the people who are forgotten and give them the gift of our time and attention.
I also want to forward to you some Sacred Scripture quotes that we can reflect on in our quiet time:
“For God alone my soul waits in silence, for my hope is from him. He only is my rock and my salvation, my fortress; I shall not be shaken.” Psalm 62: 5-6
“But now thus says the Lord, he who created you, O Jacob, he who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.’” Isaiah 43:1-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.