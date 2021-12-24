The number of COVID-19 cases in Morrison County held fairly steady over the past week, as the omicron variant has caused a rise in cases nationwide.
Morrison County added 91 cases in the six-day period of Dec. 17 - 22, bringing it to 7,097 total since the start of the pandemic. The 91 new cases is seven fewer than what was reported during the seven-day period of Dec. 10 - 16. The average cases per day rose slightly from 14 to 15.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Morrison County had a 9.57% test positivity rate over the past week. That is down slightly from 10.82%, as of Dec. 15.
Hospitalizations continue to be on the rise, locally. Morrison County reported seven new patients needing to be admitted to the hospital due to COVID-19 from Dec. 17 - 22. The week before, there were six. In all, 377 people from the county have required hospitalization since the first in June 202; 96 of those just since Sept. 10.
Morrison County also saw a death for the seventh consecutive week. One person died between Dec. 17 - 22, bringing the county’s death toll to 85 total.
The number of active cases did drop over the past week. Morrison County Public Health reported there were 198 active infections within the county, Dec. 16. That number had dropped to 166 by Wednesday.
Little Falls continues to be the problem area in the county in terms of active infections. Of the 166 total, 92 were in residents with Little Falls ZIP codes, as of Wednesday. Only four other towns within the county had more than 10. Those were: Pierz (15), Randall (13), Royalton (13) and Motley (10).
The most promising news for Morrison County is that, for the third week in a row, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) did not list any schools or congregate living facilities among those in the state with a known outbreak of COVID-19.
The number of local residents getting vaccinated has also remained on a steady incline in recent weeks. As of Monday, 15,873 Morrison County residents had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is 99 more than who were vaccinated on Dec. 14, and it makes up 48% of the county’s population. The county has 14,798 residents who are considered fully vaccinated.
Minnesota’s overall trajectory is somewhat similar to that of Morrison County. Between Dec. 17-23, 17,404 new cases were reported by MDH — about 2,901 per day. That is about 400 fewer than what was being seen on a daily basis the week before. In all, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is inching closer to 1 million cases. It was at 992,851, as of Wednesday.
That last number includes 980,851 unique individuals, meaning 12,000 Minnesota residents have been re-infected after having already dealt with the virus.
A total of 3.729 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, 82.1% of the population, according to MDH. Though data lags behind, as of Nov. 14, that number was at about 3.322 million. Of those, 125,076 (3.77%) had a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
Data from MDH shows the infections among those who are vaccinated have been much less severe, in general. As of Nov. 14, only 5,026 (.15%) of the 3.322 million people who had been vaccinated had a breakthrough case that required hospitalization. That number dipped to 938 (.03%) in terms of deaths.
The omicron variant is making the rounds in the United States, causing a rise in numbers nationwide.
The CDC reported more than a million cases during the past week, an average of about 190,611 per day. It also saw deaths increase, with 807,397 counted since the beginning of the pandemic. That compares to 797,877, Dec. 16. That averages out to about 1,586 deaths per day.
About 77.4% of the population is vaccinated, according to the CDC.
