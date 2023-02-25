Road to recovery

A local group recently suggested several solutions to increased drug abuse and mental health problems among residents of Morrison County.

 Metro Creative Connections

This is the last story in a three-part series addressing opioid use and a rise in mental health problems among residents of Morrison County. Part I identified the extent of the problems and why they are occurring; Part II covered the challenges in addressing those issues; and Part III will highlight some proposed solutions.

There is no one “magic bullet” solution to curbing increased opioid use and mental health problems in Morrison County.

Load comments