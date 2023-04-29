An Idaho man was injured Friday, when he rear-ended another vehicle in northwestern Morrison County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shaba Nuru Bitegetsimana, 55, Boise, Idaho, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the two-vehicle accident.
At about 10:58 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol was alerted to a crash with injuries in Motley Township. The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 10 and Aztec Road, about a mile and a half southeast of Motley.
The report states that Bitegetsimana was westbound on Highway 10, driving a 2021 Dodge Ram ProMaster cargo van. At the same time, Joseph Allen Dawson, 39, Sebeka, was also heading toward Motley on Highway 10. For unspecified reasons, Bitegetsimana collided with the back end of Dawson’s 1990 Ford F-530.
The road condition was listed as “wet” at the time of the crash.
Bitegetsimana was transported to Lakewood Health System Hospital in Staples with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. Dawson was not hurt.
Bitegetsimana was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, while Dawson was buckled. The airbag deployed in the cargo van, but not in the pickup truck. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Motley Police Department and Border Patrol.
