Motley crash

The pin shows the location of a two-vehicle accident, Friday, April 28, that resulted in minor injuries for an Idaho man.

 Image from Google Maps

An Idaho man was injured Friday, when he rear-ended another vehicle in northwestern Morrison County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Shaba Nuru Bitegetsimana, 55, Boise, Idaho, sustained non-life threatening injuries in the two-vehicle accident.

